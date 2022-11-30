For 50 years Tūhoe kaumātua Tame Iti has hit our headlines, representing Māori rights in his own unique style.

Nō mātou te hē. We are sorry. An apology is filled with words, but actions are loaded with purpose.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

When Stuff publicly apologised to Māori in November 2020, it was an acknowledgement of wrongdoing no other media organisation in Aotearoa and only a handful in the world have made.

As Mark Stevens, current Head of News, said at the time: “Our coverage of Māori issues over the past 160 years ranged from racist to blinkered. Seldom was it fair or balanced in terms of representing Māori.”

The frank admission put Stuff, its employees and the media industry on notice, they could no longer misrepresent tangata whenua and needed to do better.

But how? First, Stuff recognised long before the apology that it was failing to represent Māori fairly; from missing voices in news, lack of representation in ads, to a disproportionate number of Māori employees compared to the general New Zealand workforce.

Johnson Witehira/Stuff Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono was a Stuff project investigating its history of representing Māori.

Pou Tiaki was created to identify what Stuff was doing at the time, its behaviour, gaps and opportunities. A number of actions were created to improve representation then, and continues today. What is Pou Tiaki?

A pou tiaki is a Māori customary practice – it is a carved post that stands guard and protects an area from physical and metaphysical harm. It is on display to remind people the area is protected, they need to be aware of their own behaviour and mindful of the environment they’re entering.

The pou tiaki at Stuff, while not a physical emblem yet, is about equitable or fair representation.

The first Pou Tiaki actions seemed insignificant but collectively helped to prepare the ground for what was to come.

In mid-2020, the world and Aotearoa were dealing with the pandemic, social justice issues and the climate crisis. Stuff, nearly dumped by the Nine Network Australia, was bought by its chief executive Sinead Boucher and became New Zealand-owned for the first time.

During this time of uncertainty, 15 journalists approached Boucher to ask Stuff to do better for Māori, particularly in editorial. She did not hesitate, simply asking how.

John Selkirk/Stuff Hīkoi marchers make their way across the Auckland Harbour bridge in protest against the proposed foreshore and seabed legislation. The Seabed and Foreshore coverage formed part of Stuff’s investigation of itself.

The first actions included a new Pou Tiaki section to showcase te ao Māori, more use of te reo Māori and the name Aotearoa across stuff.co.nz. Te reo Māori translations provided by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, editorial backing of Matariki becoming a public holiday, Pou Tiaki rounds being set up in newsrooms, reporter bylines featuring languages spoken, Stuff’s first Māori political role, and a Pou Tiaki editor.

About 20 journalists, representing every newsroom and vertical such as sports and business supported by a production team, began its challenging, and at times, difficult critique of Stuff’s history.

Stuff looked at child abuse, Parihaka, at Moutoa Gardens, the police raids in Te Urewera, the Foreshore and Seabed Act, and more. The day before going public with its apology, Stuff reached out to every iwi authority to alert them to what was coming and a promise to build relationships.

The findings of the investigation led to the historic apology. As Stevens said two years ago, “But, like any commitment, this is not a set and forget. Heoi ehara kē tēnei whakaūnga i te mea whakarite ka wareware noa.”

Kathryn George/Stuff Following on from the investigation of Stuff, Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: The truth about Aotearoa also challenged the history of Aotearoa New Zealand.

And so the Pou Tiaki work continues. Everyone employed at Stuff is expected to apply Pou Tiaki to their own work. It is now one of Stuff’s four core business priorities, and an executive role was established. A team of Pou Tiaki reporters was created through the PIJF NZ On Air funding.

A company charter and the use of Treaty of Waitangi principles was introduced, and the Editorial Code of Practice and Ethics was revised. There is an increased use of te reo Māori, translations and bilingual titles for products and projects. Although the priority of Pou Tiaki is te ao Māori, it was extended through manaakitanga to include all communities underserved by Stuff.

The NowNext Pou Tiaki survey found 82 per cent of respondents agreed Māori culture and history are an important part of Aotearoa. The majority wanted a socially cohesive society but many had experienced discrimination.

In 2023, a training programme will be rolled out to support moving from a monocultural media lens to using a multi-lens approach. Kapu tī and kōrero has become integral to relationship building by editors and business leaders at Stuff.

Although there are a lot of actions, there is still an opportunity to do so much more for Māori, and not just at Stuff but across the whole media industry.