The artist encouraging the mainstream media to do better by Māori

Stuff editorial director Mark Stevens reflects on the news company's role in its coverage of Māori. (First aired November 30, 2020)

Two years after Stuff apologised to Māori for its racist reporting, an artist has launched a project calling on the ‘mainstream’ media to further do right by Māori.

Ōtaki-based artist Hohepa ‘Hori’ Thompson and his team launched the We Are the Mainstream project on Tuesday, involving a digital art character named Auraki, waiting outside some of New Zealand’s largest media companies to be invited in.

If Thompson and his team are invited into the building, Auraki will accompany them. The character will then remain inside the building for three months and offer tools and support to help media staff gain a better understanding of te ao Māori and be more culturally aware in the work that they do.

Auraki is viewable through the Hori app on mobile devices, and will offer questions to media staff regarding cultural competency surrounding te ao Māori every day.

The project has been presented to some of the largest media companies in Aotearoa including Stuff, NZME, Mediaworks, TVNZ and Whakaata Māori.

Thompson said the idea for the project was sparked in 2020 after a journalist’s comments to him and Tame Iti at an art exhibition in Ōtaki.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Auraki waiting outside the Stuff Auckland office on Tuesday afternoon.

“Me and Tame [Iti] were doing an exhibition in Ōtaki and a journalist said to us, ‘It's good to get these Māori (pronounced mawree) stories into more mainstream media.’ Tame looked at him and said, ‘We are the mainstream.’”

From there, Thompson said the project has undergone a lot of development, but aimed to educate media personnel on te ao Māori and how it could be represented in the media.

Stuff issued an historic public apology on this day two years ago following the Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono investigation, which saw around 20 Stuff journalists scrutinise the company’s portrayal and representation of Māori from its early editions to the present day.

The findings unearthed numerous examples of journalism practices denying Māori an equitable voice in Aotearoa.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Otaki-based artist Hohepa ‘Hori’ Thompson is encouraging the mainstream media to further abide by Maori in the new 'We Are the Mainstream' campaign

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said in 2020 it was imperative the company reckoned with its past, but denied the investigation was an exercise in political correctness or being “woke”.

“I don’t buy into that at all. If you think the job of the news media, in our company and others, is to hold the powerful to account, well, we are the powerful.

“We really have had an enormous impact in shaping public thought in New Zealand and societal norms, not just reflecting them, and I think it is only fitting that a progressive company can pause and have a look at itself,” Boucher said.

Thompson said, although change has happened within Stuff since the apology, more work could always be done – hence the project.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to gauge people’s ahua in regard to [te ao Māori] because there's some people where this isn’t their thing,” he said

“If you have more of an understanding, especially in the media space, that things won’t slip through the cracks, and you won’t have to do another apology in another two years.”

Auraki will be formally welcomed into Stuff in a mihi whakatau on Tuesday morning.