Horowhenua iwi 'surrounded by a sea of pollution'

The Hokio Stream leading away from Lake Horowhenua. The lake and the stream have been affected by pollution.

A Horowhenua iwi’s rohe has been devastated by decades of pollution and poor treatment of the environment, members of Ngāti Pareraukawa say.

Members presented evidence about how badly they had been affected by pollution to the Waitangi Tribunal at Ngātokowaru Marae near Levin on Monday, part of the Porirua ki Manawatū Inquiry.

The hapū are part of the Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation, which has been presenting its claims during the past two years.

The claim covers how more than 320,000 hectares of land from Horowhenua to Manawatū was taken historically taken from tangata whenua through “pene raupatu”, or confiscation by the pen.

READ MORE:

* Lake Horowhenua pollution exemption will not help restoration efforts, iwi says

* Rubbish dump legal skirmishes may cease if council deal works

* Levin landfill largely compliant with consents



Ngāti Pareraukawa’s Pātaka Moore told the tribunal about how Lake Horowhenua and the Hokio Stream, which flows out of the lake west to the sea, had suffered during the years from wastewater, sewage and leachate from the Levin landfill.

The landfill is on land near the marae that once belonged to Pareraukawa and Moore believed the damage from the landfill’s waste would last centuries.

He said they no longer had a healthy environment and their rangatiratanga (self determination) had been undermined.

“We feel as though the Government and its agencies have targeted the Hokio as a dumping ground for all sorts of waste.”

The stream was once the iwi’s “chemist, playground, fridge, source of food and wellbeing and provided us with our world view”.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Levin landfill is now closed, but the environmental effect of leachate is being felt in the area.

The stream was dredged in 1947 which lowered the lake level by 1.5m to 2m, the streambed was removed and a weir was built, stopping migratory fish travelling, which started the ecosystem collapse.

Sewage was disposed in the lake and stream in the 1950s and there was anecdotal evidence of “lavatory contents being pushed aside to check eel boxes”.

In the 1950s a piggery opened near the marae and began discharging waste into the stream. It didn’t close until 1999.

“We calculated it was creating more waste daily than the town of Levin.”

The stench would drift over to the marae and food had to be covered immediately to stop it being covered by flies which was “totally embarrassing” for the hapū.

The landfill site, between the marae and Hokio Beach, has been another environmental problem.

The unlined Levin landfill was opened in the 1970s and closed after a new one opened in 2004. The new landfill is now closed as the Horowhenua District Council decides its future.

“This is a stretch of internationally significant dune belt. The area is in porous sand country, close to a stream, close to the ocean, shallow groundwater, upstream of a community.

“It’s probably the least desirable location to put a landfill in this rohe.”

Moore said in the early days there were no rules about what could be dumped, so there was asbestos, toxic waste and dangerous chemicals in the landfill.

The new dump was opposed by iwi, but they could not afford the potentially expensive legal battle.

“We are now seeing the effect of the landfill manifesting in ground water.”

Moore believed the lake and stream could be restored if the weir was removed and streambed restored.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Ngāti Pareraukawa member Ani Mikaere presents evidence to the Waitangi Tribunal at Ngātokowaru Marae.

Ani Mikaere also told spoke about how the iwi had been alienated from its land.

“We are on a ground island surrounded by a sea of pollution ... encircled by the world's rubbish.”

She said the removal of their land in the 1800s set in motion a cycle of disconnection that drove Ngāti Raukawa to the brink of cultural extinction by the mid 20th Century.

Marae, once focal points of hapū life, had largely been abandoned, te reo Māori was in its death throes, and their grasp of mātauranga (Māori knowledge) and tikanga (customs) was increasingly tenuous.

She said individualisation of land titles made land vulnerable to be taken by the Crown.

“The [Native Land Court] pitted iwi against iwi, hapū against hapū, whanau against whanau.”

Rachel Selby said actions of the Crown had removed 52,000 acres of the Horowhenua Block from Māori and Ngāti Pareraukawa was left landless.

The marae site is on less than two acres and they lost a corridor of land between the marae and urupā.