Hapū erased for more than a century by Crown's 'fraudulent action'

Ngāti Hikitanga was based north of Lake Waiwiri near Levin, but a Native Land Court decision in 1873 led to them being dispossessed of the land.

A hapū that had its settlement burnt to the ground and was dormant for more than a century hopes to have its mana restored.

Members of Ngāti Hikitanga told the Waitangi Tribunal at Ngātokowaru Marae near Levin on Wednesday about how it had struggled with its identity since losing its land in the 19th Century.

The tribunal is hearing the Porirua ki Manawatū Inquiry, part of the Ngāti Raukawa iwi confederation, which claims thousands of hectares of land stretching from Manawatū to Horowhenua were illegitimately taken from Māori.

Ngāti Hikitanga had been based at Māhoenui on the northern side of Lake Wairiri, just south of Levin, from about 1830. But in 1873 a decision by the Native Land Court dispossessed them of their land.

Larry Parr said crops were ripped from the ground and homes burnt down by Crown-armed rebels, as his people were erased from the landscape.

The people dispersed and they became dormant for more than 100 years until efforts to breathe life back into the hapū began in the early 2000s.

Many of their people were born outside Hikitanga’s rohe (region), had no connection to hapū, iwi and marae.

Parr was born in Raetihi in the Ruapehu district and his only engagement with marae was through rugby after-match functions with his father.

Parr went to the now closed St Stephen’s College in Auckland and was slightly embarrassed because he had a lack of connection to his rohe like most of his school-mates.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Larry Parr tells the Waitangi Tribunal how Ngāti Hikitanga lost their land in the 19th Century.

When he went to university he started research, but as he became older not knowing his whakapapa became embarrassing.

“One of the reasons I didn't make much progress was because Hikitanga was totally submerged.”

In the early 2000s whānau members started rekindling the notion of Ngāti Hikitanga as a hapū.

In 2008, Parr was elected to the committee of Ngāti Hikitanga Incorporated and asked to help the hapū focus on its development.

“What's the point of all this? If the crown had honoured its obligation, I would not have had to take this journey to establish who I was.

“The day I was born, it would have been totally apparent to all who I was in Māori terms.

“Instead of being a bereft diaspora scattered to the four winds, our hapū would have been a thriving source of economic, social and cultural sustenance for my whanau and I.”

Parr wanted the Crown to recognise the damage that had been inflicted, its “fraudulent action”, and put it right.

Hikitanga wanted to be restored to Māhoenui and wanted the return of any Crown land in the area.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Quentin Parr presents to the Waitangi Tribunal.

Parr’s son Quentin spoke about identity crisis and was frustrated at having to provide evidence to justify themselves.

“I'm not a speaking chief, I'm a fighting chief.”

He wanted the tribunal to get a sense of what had happened to Hikitanga. The Covid-enforced delayed to the hearings meant he didn’t go through with his initial plans.

“There would have been 40 gangsters outside in their Harleys revving their engines, then come and stand at the door ... I wanted the tribunal and the Crown to feel scared, I wanted for them to know what it felt like.”

He had travelled the world and spent time with mafia and on an Indonesian boat with pirates, the signs of “someone who has an identity crisis”.

Having no marae could have that effect, he said.