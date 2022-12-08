Long-lasting effects for hāpu that was stripped of its land

Land at Waitārere Beach in Horowhenua and to the north of the township was historically taken from Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao.

The hurt of having their assets stripped from them is still being felt by a Horowhenua hapū decades later.

Ii was the turn of Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao to tell the Waitangi Tribunal how they had been affected by the historic actions of the Crown.

The tribunal has been sitting at Ngātokowaru Marae near Levin this week, hearing the Porirua ki Manawatū Inquiry, which concerns the historic taking of thousands of hectares of land in Manawatū and Horowhenua that was illegitimately taken from Māori.

This week of hearings has finished and the inquiry resumes next year.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Waitangi Tribunal has been hearing evidence from the Porirua ki Manawatū Inquiry at Ngātokowaru Marae near Levin this week.

Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao’s Tiaki Tamihana told the tribunal how their people had lost land north of Levin.

They had owned the Kahukura Block, which was the area around the Waitārere Beach township, but it was stripped of 220 hectares by the Crown, Tamihana said.

“That asset was stripped from my tūpuna (ancestors) Ngāti Huia and it underwent a number of transformations from the early 1900s until eventually it was no longer ours.”

The last 73ha of that land had been handed down through whānau members, but the land was transferred to the owner of a grocery store because the whānau owed about £130 to the store.

Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao also had more than 2000ha of the Whirokino Block north of Waitārere Beach, what was now the Waitārere Forest, but that was also taken.

“We lost that forestry as well. It was another asset that was stripped from our older people.

“The sad thing about it all is while much of this was happening, they were completely oblivious of what was happening to our whenua (land).”

Tamihana, who works as a behavioural specialist, said going through this process had been traumatic, opening up old wounds and brought back memories that helped “fit some of the puzzle”.

Before Tamihana’s generation, many of the men in the whānau died young and were upset at what had happened to them over the years.

“My koro was a very angry man. He was a disempowered man about what was going on around him.”

Tamihana became emotional as he spoke about what had happened to his family having been separated from their land.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A Huia flag flies at Ngātokowaru Marae near Levin.

“The impact was huge and we grew up in a community where they resorted to alcohol to try and drown out the anger. The violence, the silence, the not knowing.

“Their predecessors witnessed what happened when you go on to your whenua, only to find you’re going to be kicked off it.

“They suffered the indignity of having to steal kai from their own whenua. These are their tears.”

Hirama Tamihana told the tribunal about Te Roto o Tangimate, a small 2ha lake north of Levin, near the Waitārere Beach turnoff on State Highway 1, which belonged to Ngāti Huia ki Poroutawhao.

The lake belonged to the hapū through conquest and connection to the roto, as their ancestors used it as a food source.

The lake had also been a source of flax and timber, and was home to numerous manu (birds). But the lake was drained by a Pākehā farmer and had been environmentally degraded.

The hapū had a good relationship with the farm owner now.

Tamihana wanted financial assistance from the Crown to help the hapū revitalise the lake.