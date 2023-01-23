How iwi, DOC and a community trust buried the hatchet for the sake of Motutapu

Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust, the Department of Conservation and the Motutapu Restoration Trust have put aside their differences for the good of Motutapu Island in the Hauraki Gulf.

Motutapu Island in the Hauraki Gulf has become a test case for how iwi, the Department of Conservation and community groups can work together. But as Tony Wall and Maxine Jacobs report, it hasn’t been easy.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

In February 2020, James Brown, then-chairman of the Ngāi​ Tai​ ki​ Tāmaki​ iwi, wrote an angry letter to Department of Conservation staff and members of the Motutapu Restoration Trust (MRT).

His beef was with the trust, established in 1993 with the aim of restoring the island’s ecology to support threatened species.

With former Auckland mayor Christine Fletcher as its founding trustee, volunteers had planted more than 500,000 native trees across about 100 hectares of the 1500ha island in the Hauraki Gulf, fundraising millions of dollars.

Most of the island is a DOC “recreation reserve” that is run as a farm. Ngāi Tai, which has mana whenua (indigenous authority) over the land, manages the farm and also owns a 60ha block – about 4% of the island’s whenua.

Since Ngāi Tai’s Waitangi Treaty settlement in 2018, and a Supreme Court ruling that year which changed the way DOC works with iwi, Ngāi Tai felt the trust had fallen short of its Treaty obligations.

And in Brown’s eyes, some of the trust volunteers had overstepped. They were treating Motutapu – which means sacred island – as their “personal retirement playground”, he claimed.

Stuff has obtained the correspondence under the Official Information Act.

Although Brown is not named in the documents, sources say the emails are his. He has since stepped down as chairman, replaced by a relative, Billy Brown.

Gareth Eyres Motutapu in the Hauraki Gulf, with Rangitoto and Auckland city in the distance.

James Brown said in emails that trust members had used the 120-year-old Reid Homestead as their “summer camp”, pitching tents around it, selling refreshments and driving all over the island, creating a fire risk.

All of this was a breach of the trust’s DOC concession, he said.

“Your trust leaves little choice now but to … have your licence torn up, and your group removed,” he wrote.

He continued: “Your folk … have no future on these islands given their repeated bulls..t. Your licence to be here is centred on restoring the island, but your people continue to think you ‘own and operate’ the island.”

It was the nadir of a fraught relationship that all three parties say is now on track.

But there remains disillusionment among some former trust members who believe conservation has suffered because of DOC’s “bending over backwards” for iwi.

The roots and upheaval of Motutapu

Tucked behind the conical-shaped Rangitoto Island – one of the Auckland’s most iconic landmarks – it’s easy to miss Motutapu.

At 178 million years, it’s one of the oldest land masses in the Hauraki Gulf.

Motutapu was settled by Taikehu, a young tohunga (tribal priest) who arrived on the Tainui waka. To the iwi, Motutapu became known as Te Motutapu a Taikehu, or the sacred island of Taikehu.

Taikehu, and others who left the waka with him, built their lives on Motutapu. Kāinga (homes) covered the island, with whānau surviving on the bountiful kai from the whenua and moana.

Taikehu left the island and continued exploring the new world of Aotearoa, but Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki remained and thrived. Archaeologists found their footprints preserved in solidified layers of ash on Rangitoto, which erupted from the sea about 600 years ago.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Looking towards Rangitoto, with Auckland city in the distance, from a Motutapu hilltop.

Making use of the fertile volcanic soils, Ngāi Tai lived on Motutapu for centuries before raupatu (land confiscation) in the 1860s.

Sections of the island were sold, but the trail of who sold what, who had the authority, and the scope of the sales left Ngāi Tai without their homes, Billy Brown says.

The deeds of sale, which Ngāi Tai have contested, were upheld by the Pākehā state, stripping away the iwi’s physical connection to their home – but never their spiritual connection.

As colonisation continued, Pākehā took over sections of land and began farming, building homesteads, and planting Norfolk pines, mutating the rohe that had helped Ngāi Tai to flourish.

In the 1860s, landowner and businessman Robert Graham introduced wallabies, ostriches and other exotic animals as a tourist attraction.

By the early 1900s, the island’s Home Bay had become so popular with picnickers that steamers transported 14,000 people there on just one day.

Forty years later, the Crown took over Motutapu for the World War II effort. The island became a military base, stripping away even more of the land Ngāi Tai had managed to hold on to.

Camps and barracks and underground ammunition stores were built, as well as anti-aircraft batteries and machine gun installations.

Many of the concrete gun emplacements remain today.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Remnants of military installations from World War II are scattered across the island.

By the 1990s, people started to realise how badly Motutapu had been treated. This led to MRT gathering volunteers to restore the island back to its pre-colonisation state.

There were major efforts to eradicate possums and wallabies from the island, and by 2011 it was declared completely pest-free, enabling the introduction of kiwi, takahē, tīeke/saddleback, tuturuatu/shore plover, kākāriki and pāteke/brown teal.

Meanwhile, iwi across Aotearoa were beginning their Treaty settlement negotiations.

Ngāi Tai, a small iwi with just over 1000 members (as of 2020), were trying to organise and prepare for their own.

MRT had offered a place on its board for a Ngāi Tai member as a representative Māori voice on how best to proceed with restoration, but the iwi found that having a voice and being heard were not the same thing, Billy Brown says.

Instead, the iwi worked towards finalising their settlement, knowing once they passed that milestone, their rights, perspective and mana would be recognised and respected.

In 2018, DOC and MRT signed a 10-year management agreement which authorised activities such as the trust’s planting programme and use of the island nursery.

But the following year Ngāi Tai finally settled and signed a Conservation Relationship Agreement with DOC, recognising Ngāi Tai’s right to enforce their mana and placing them at the forefront of the conservation effort.

Ngāi Tai were incensed when DOC issued five-year tourism concessions to MRT and Fullers for guided tours on Motutapu and Rangitoto, challenging the decision in court on the grounds that the department hadn’t properly given consideration to its Treaty obligations under section four of the Conservation Act.

They argued that economic opportunities should be preserved for iwi and hapū who held mana whenua over the islands.

Ngāi Tai lost in both the High Court and Court of Appeal but, in December 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in their favour, finding that DOC had failed to properly apply Treaty principles when issuing the concessions.

Overnight, the ruling changed the way DOC dealt with iwi nationwide. In the 2020 budget, $8 million was set aside to make the necessary policy and statutory plan changes to ensure future decisions were in line with the new case law.

“There was a whole lot of work that DOC had to do at a policy level and on the ground, in terms of working on that relationship [with iwi],” says Dr Emma Kearney, the department’s Auckland inner islands operations manager.

“Ngāi Tai really wanted to have a much more active involvement on the ground. MRT at that point had been … leading the work … so I think there was an obvious tension in a changing culture.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A Māori carving surrounded by native bush on Motutapu.

It was a turbulent period.

After James Brown’s complaint, DOC asked MRT to carry out an “internal audit” of its daily operations and compliance with consent conditions.

The trust appointed law firm Simpson Grierson to conduct the review; the firm found no breaches of the management agreement or concessions. DOC accepted that.

As Billy Brown explains it, Ngāi Tai wanted to work with MRT, but some of the people who led the charity were not willing to accept the new lie of the land.

And if they weren’t willing to work together for the restoration of Motutapu, then MRT wasn’t welcome, he says.

In August 2020, James Brown wrote to DOC saying MRT continued to “run interference”.

Over the previous summer, he wrote, “none of the MRT people on the island were actually doing any of the things they were supposed to be doing … like seed collecting, or weed control or anything but sell Coke, lemonade and drive around the island the whole time”.

He was concerned that an MRT person kept driving vehicles off-road, taking passengers to and fro, and accused the trust of sourcing plants from outside the approved eco-source zone for Auckland, “a blatant breach of biosecurity rules”.

He demanded that MRT “vacate the island immediately” and suggested DOC and Ngāi Tai could purchase its assets.

In a September email, James Brown accused MRT of “not giving a rat’s backside about the [Supreme] court decision”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Much of Motutapu is farmland, but the aim is to have much more native bush.

“This is the systemic racist DNA of this and other groups who have enjoyed their unconstrained entitlements to our ancestral landscapes for the past 30 years unencumbered,” he wrote.

On the restoration front, things ground to a halt for a variety of reasons, including Ngāi Tai’s opposition to the use of herbicide to control weeds such as moth plant, which MRT saw as a significant biodiversity problem.

Ngāi Tai take a holistic approach, Billy Brown explains, considering the island as a whole – the manu (birds), wai (water), whenua (land) and hau takiwā (air).

Using herbicide might tackle one issue on the island but, from Ngāi Tai’s perspective, the impact it would have on the environment connected to it would create other issues, he says.

From DOC’s perspective, Kearney says “we really needed to take into consideration that there might be other ways of doing this.

“Things definitely slowed down, and I think that was a source of tension, in the sense that people were [thinking] ‘we just want to get on with this’ … which I totally get.

“But … we needed to take everyone’s views into account.”

In the end it was agreed that a less toxic gel and paste method would be used, rather than sprays.

Former MRT trustee John Eccleton​ says Ngāi Tai made it “extraordinarily difficult” for the volunteers to do their work on the island, restricting the hours that ride-on mowers could be used and at one stage placing a rāhui over the whole island to catch a single stoat.

He says the trust tried to collaborate with the iwi over the years, but they didn’t seem interested, seldom taking part in planting days.

Eccleton claims DOC became like a “possum in the headlights” after the Supreme Court decision.

“DOC are terrified they’re going to do something that might upset iwi,” he says. “A small iwi with a gutless Department of Conservation brought one of the most significant community restoration trusts to its knees, basically.”

Fletcher, the former mayor who is now patron of MRT, declined to comment for this story.

Billy Brown acknowledges the financial impact the trust has made towards restoring the island and says the work its volunteers have put in has been tremendous.

Motutapu needs MRT, he says, but Ngāi Tai have a different view on the best restoration strategy for the place – and some people didn’t get that.

Ngāi Tai were ready to continue to fight for what they believed was the right way to care for and restore the island by any means necessary – including litigation, Billy Brown says.

Kearney’s appointment in 2020 proved to be the circuit breaker that was needed to mend the relationship.

In 2021, she organised a series of wānanga workshops at marae in Auckland for MRT and other community groups, to explain DOC’s Treaty obligations and how Ngāi Tai approached conservation with a te ao Māori lens.

Abigail Dougherty/stuff Dr Emma Kearney of DOC helped mend fractured relationships with a series of workshops.

“We were really at loggerheads with Ngāi Tai,” says Patrick Conor​, MRT chair. “The wānanga provided a very deep dive for a lot of our volunteers to understand the requirements of the Treaty and understand our position … within the new landscape.

“At that point I went, you know, we've been doing it wrong. We've got to change our ways of doing business – and it wasn't hard … we had to understand the other position better than we were, and then it was kind of straightforward.”

James Brown stood down as chair of Ngāi Tai earlier this year and was unavailable for comment.

Billy Brown says his cousin’s leadership style was to “kick in a few doors” to show that Ngāi Tai “can’t be mucked with”.

It caused tension, and created arguments, but it was necessary after almost a century of being ignored and pushed aside, he says.

Billy Brown says that one or two “agitators” on the MRT side have moved on, and he hopes the relationship will grow stronger.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Billy Brown, chair of Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, wants conservation efforts on Motutapu to be iwi-led.

The iwi secured funding from the One Billion Trees programme to replant areas of their land, and are working with MRT on some of its projects.

Billy Brown says that, in the past, Ngāi Tai felt they weren’t being listened to.

“We've had to use legislation and litigation to actually have our voice heard properly,” he says.

“We feel … that any efforts out here around restoration, conservation, education and employment should be iwi-led.

“And we feel that the iwi could be the glue … around joining community groups, joining the Department of Conservation together to make sure that, as we move forward from some pretty challenging times, that we've all got a common goal … the mauri [life force] of Motutapu.

“If we can get this right on Motutapu, we can get it right, anywhere.”

Kearney agrees. “It’s a really exciting time, because we can set that platform with our Treaty partners and it provides a lot more clarity to everyone else around how we can work together.

“Everyone wants to uplift the island and protect our taonga species.”