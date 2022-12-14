Storm clouds and rainbows: How it really feels to raise a transgender child

Sociolinguist Julia de Bres asked a range of parents to reflect on their experience raising a transgender child. She has written and illustrated a resource based on the research.

Julia de Bres is a senior lecturer in linguistics at Massey University.

OPINION: Much is said about transgender children and their parents these days, but seldom do we hear what this experience feels like from the inside.

I am a parent of a transgender child and a sociolinguist at Massey University, and my research focuses on family support of transgender children.

I got into this research because I could not connect my own experience of raising my child with the moral panic around transgender children and their parents that I saw in the media.

I wanted to tell a different story, one more true to how I was seeing parents like myself navigate this journey.

READ MORE:

* When parents turn children into weapons, everybody loses

* Yes, the ‘terrible twos’ are full-on – but let’s look at things from a child’s perspective

* What (not) to say when your kid comes out to you



Supplied Julia de Bres is a senior lecturer in linguistics in Massey University’s School of Humanities, Media and Creative Communication.

So, with the support of transgender linguist Ia Morrison-Young, I interviewed parents of different social and cultural backgrounds across Aotearoa, asking them to reflect on their experience of parenting a transgender child.

This is the first research on this topic in Aotearoa, and I’m excited we now have evidence of how parents support their transgender children right here at home.

You can read about our results in a resource launched this week, called Storm Clouds and Rainbows – The Journey of Parenting a Transgender Child.

This resource was produced in partnership with the Rainbow Support Collective, a collaboration between rainbow-led support organisations across Aotearoa, with support from The Tindall Foundation.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Jennifer Holmes founder of the ReVoice clinic specialises in helping transgender clients find their voice with the help of speech language therapy.

Here are key things we learnt from our research.

Range of emotions when child comes out

The parents we interviewed spoke of experiencing several emotions when their child came out to them as transgender.

Some felt confusion, shock and worry, and others relief, admiration and pride.

Parents are often portrayed as feeling grief when their child comes out to them, but most parents we spoke to did not experience grief.

Those who did talked about this in nuanced terms, like this parent: ‘‘I am always a bit reluctant to say grief because what am I grieving? I’ve still got my kid, he’s still cool. If you look at grief in the broadest term of ‘have I lost something’ then yeah probably, but it wasn’t grief about my kid, it was grief about things I had wanted. And I am thankful that I came to that understanding early, that what I was feeling was not actually about him, it was about me. That really helped me to put those feelings aside.’’

Julia de Bres An illustration from Julia de Bres’ resource for parents of transgender children, Storm Clouds and Rainbows.

Child’s gender not a problem – but others’ reactions can be

Being transgender is part of the natural diversity of human experience, but it is often constructed as a problem in our society.

The main struggles the parents we interviewed faced derived not from a child’s gender but from the reactions of others within schools, healthcare services and other institutions.

Being constantly on guard to keep their child safe places stress on parents, one commenting: “When [my daughter] started school swimming I had to go along because I didn’t feel she was kept safe, it was awful. I actually cried in a meeting at school. I said my child is not that good here at this school.’’

Family and friends can help or hinder

A family’s social circle can have a positive impact by creating a support network around a transgender child and their family.

As this parent describes it: ‘’I surround myself with the people I want to be with. I’ve got my little bubble and I stay in it. We surround ourselves with people who are loving and supportive.”

But family and friends can cause further stress if they are unsupportive of a child’s gender or negatively judge how their parents are parenting them.

Parents told us they had to set clear expectations of how they wanted others to interact with their child, and sometimes had to stand up for them and set boundaries to protect their wellbeing.

Julia de Bres Illustrations by Julia de Bres for her resource for parents of transgender children.

Parents learn to follow their child’s lead

The parents we interviewed spoke of being guided by their child, rather than by their own ideas of them.

This reflects a philosophy of child-centred parenting, in which parents are led by a child’s needs and seek to foster their individuality.

Every transgender child’s journey is different, and parents soon learn the best person to show them the way is standing right beside them.

As this parent says: ‘I’m totally OK with not understanding everything. I don’t need to understand my son’s transness, I just need to trust my child and support him.’’

Julia de Bres Parents are best guided by their child, not their own ideas about them, says de Bres.

Transgender identity something to celebrate

Despite the challenges they faced, the parents we spoke to painted an uplifting picture of their experience, vastly different from how this experience is depicted from the outside.

In affirming their child’s gender, parents noticed a leap in the happiness of their child, developed improved relationships with them, and experienced personal growth of their own.

One parent observed: “That journey at the start was as profound as any experience I think I will have. I was as enriched as I was challenged.’’

We hope that the resource we have created will make parents of transgender children in Aotearoa feel seen.

We hope it will provide advice and support to parents new to this experience. And we hope it will offer insights to anyone who wants to understand how it really feels to raise a transgender child.