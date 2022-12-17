Ramraid 'politics of fear could have killed my son', kura dad says

Tamariki at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi had police called on them over a toy gun Christmas present.

Tamariki from a Christchurch kura kaupapa were traumatised by a team of armed police officers who came at them, shouting, with raised rifles after being called over a toy gun.

The incident last Friday afternoon outside Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Whānau Tahi has rattled whānau, with one father writing an opinion piece to Stuff concerned about the growing “hype” created over recent political debates about ramraids and youth crime.

A member of the public, at nearby Pioneer Pools, saw a 12-year-old student with a small toy pop gun with flashing lights – a class Secret Santa gift on the last day of kura – which kick-started a chain of events Eruera Tarena believes could have “escalated into tragedy”.

Police say they recognise the distress caused by the event, but they “must treat any report involving firearms seriously”.

Tarena, whose son was one of a carload of teenagers outside the kura and pools swarmed by armed police, says many whānau have had bad experiences with police and all it would have taken was for one kid to panic and tragedy could have struck.

“There are consequences of demonising youth, particularly Māori and Pasifika.

“You can’t help but wonder why was it that these people see these kids as a threat … playing into racial stereotypes.”

In his heartfelt opinion piece, he describes the “gang of police screaming in” with assault rifles to surround the “polite, well-mannered, cheeky, caring” teenage kura students, who were not even the ones with the toy.

David Walker/Stuff Eruera Tarena blames the recent hype about ramraids on police being called when a boy was holding a toy gun at his son’s kura.

The kura was a “loving space that exudes the warmth and aroha of Māori culture”.

“They are strong, proud, and caring young Māori men and women.

“Any parent would dread this scenario, but parents of young Māori men have more reason than most given the majority of those shot by police are Māori,” Tarena wrote.

He could not help but reflect on recent political and media frenzy about “out of control ramraiders”, despite data showing only a small spike in youth crime after years of steady decline.

Sonya Holm/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon, right, and Rangitīkei candidate for the 2023 election Suze Redmayne met with Philip Pearpoint, manager of Turners Sports in Feilding, which was ramraided on December 3.

Politicians, like David Seymour and Christopher Luxon, “peddling old ideas and ineffective policies based on fear” was more about winning votes.

“Our rangatahi aren’t a threat to be weaponised – they are our future.

“The politics of fear could have killed my son,” he wrote.

Police Canterbury metro area manager Inspector Kelly Larsen said they received a call on Friday afternoon from the nearby public pools to say a group of individuals had been sighted with a firearm.

Police staff arrived within minutes of the call and “contained the incident quickly”.

Neither the pool nor the kura were put into lockdown, but the 111 caller at the pool was told to stay in the building.

Attending police staff were armed, “in response to the potential threat posed by an armed individual”, and they “initially communicated with raised voices to communicate instruction, due to distance and the potentially critical nature of the incident”.

“While police observed that the group were teenagers on arrival, this in itself did not negate the threat, and police were still obliged to ensure there was no danger to the wider public posed by a firearm.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Growing up, Anton Matthews experienced school in both the te kura kaupapa and mainstream systems. (Video first published in September 2019)

Police put their firearms away once each person and the vehicle had been checked and cleared, and the risk level of the situation was able to be established. One student was found to be in possession of a toy gun.

“We recognise that this incident has caused distress for those involved and for the wider community.

“However, police have a responsibility to keep our communities safe. We must treat any report involving firearms seriously until we can attend and evaluate the situation first-hand.”

Police used a risk-assessment process to guide their decisions about what tactical options, including firearms, might be required in any situation, she said.

The kura chose not to comment.