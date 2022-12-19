How to win friends and influence people, Kaipara-style: Mayor sets cracking unpopularity pace

Pera Paniora says the issues against tikanga Māori during the first council meeting could only be the tip of the iceberg.

OPINION: Say what you will about Kaipara District Council mayor Craig Jepson, he's quickly becoming one of the most well-known newcomers in a high-profile nationwide crop that includes Wayne Brown and Tory Whanau.

I mean, they only held the election in October – now, come December, Jepson has triggered a street march of hundreds, and a nearly 6500-strong online petition calling for his resignation.

Last month, Jepson stopped an apparent 25-year tradition of beginning meetings with karakia. Worse, he reportedly did it in the most obnoxious way possible, while Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora was trying to recite it.

In the space of days, he said karakia would no longer be used to launch meetings. It was important to keep things secular, he said, and multicultural. Then, after an initial backlash, he confusingly opened the floodgates: councillors could now reportedly take turns to start and end meetings with prayers, karakia, affirmations, and God, who knows – slam poetry?

The entire issue has become an unnecessary shambles. Sadly, Jepson seems to be confusing what’s going on inside his own head with what’s important to his district.

And I’m willing to bet that most people in Kaipara simply didn’t know and didn’t care about the karakia.

Now they’re probably trying to figure out how the karakia was affecting rates increases in a time of ballooning inflation, not to mention the council’s turnaround time for building consents and compliance certificates, maintaining and building new infrastructure to budget, holding down fees for services like dog registration and animal control, and maintaining the council’s own reputation. Obviously they’ll be thinking about how the mayor’s karakia stance will have plenty of positive spin-offs for local businesses too.

In short, Jepson has created friction and animosity when there wasn’t any. He has damaged relationships between mana whenua and the council when things appeared to be going well.

It's been a busy few months in office for Kaipara District Council's new mayor Craig Jepson.

Worst of all, he has so enraged people that they’ve been forced to do what nobody ever wants to do – care about local government.

He is yesterday’s Wile E Coyote, beset by the roadrunners of commonsense and progress – and we can only watch and wonder why he doesn’t just give up the chase.

Anyway, till recently, it’s not like there’s been much special treatment for Māori in this neck of the woods (a district stitched out of various county and borough councils in the 1989 council reforms).

I see the first Māori person elected to the Kaipara District Council only took her seat in the 2016 term.

Joel Maxwell: "In my experience, voters hate unnecessary council drama, and generally punish those that create it."

It’s great that Paniora was elected in a new Māori ward – the creation of which was undoubtedly helped by 2021 legislation wiping a referendum option on such wards, which effectively weaponised community racism. (The old system saw only two councils out of 24 hold on to their new wards over two decades.)

They create some permanency of Māori representation in the flux of council politics.

In a sense, that flux is a chilling microcosm of the brutal, arbitrary nature of life: Sometimes decent mayors and councillors get wiped out for no good reason.

But in my experience, voters hate unnecessary council drama, and generally punish those that create it. Unless Jepson can change, settle into becoming the actual leader he's being paid to be, he’ll end up on the scrapheap after a single term.

The best thing about the Te Moananui o Kaipara ward is that, even if Paniora goes too, there will always be another Māori person, bringing whakapapa, tūpuna, reo and – of course – karakia, to the table.

Haumi ē. Hui ē. Tāiki ē!