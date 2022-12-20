Editor of Woodville newsletter apologises for comments on Māori language, culture

State Highway 2 running through Woodville, where a community newsletter became the focus of a racial harassment case.

The editor of a community newsletter has apologised for her dismissive response to a correspondent who requested one sentence of a submitted article be in te reo.

In a statement Jane Hill, the former editor of the Woodville Wire, said she was committed to changing the way she engaged with Māori, after an email exchange, in which she belittled Māori language and accused Māori of falsely claiming indigenous status, led to a racial harassment complaint to the Human Rights Review Tribunal.

The case was later settled in mediation and the Office of Human Rights Proceedings, which represented complainant Annette Nepe, issued a media release on Monday.

In October 2021, Nepe submitted an article about her petition urging InterCity to reinstate its Woodville bus to the Wire, a newsletter that highlighted local events and issues in the Tararua town.

READ MORE:

* Reverting places names to te reo Māori origins a 'gateway to stopping racism' - Te Pāti Māori co-leader

* Supporters of push to rename New Zealand as Aotearoa prepared for backlash

* Bic Runga calls for more artists to make music in Māori



David White / Stuff On September 14, 1972, Rawiri Paratene was among the group that presented the Māori language petition to Parliament. The petition became the starting point for a significant revitalisation of te reo. (First published September 9, 2022.)

She asked for her article’s opening salutation – “Kia ora nau mai, ngā mihi nui koutou katoa” – remain in any edited version of her article to reflect her culture.

Te reo Māori was made an official language of New Zealand 35 years ago. “Nau mai koutou katoa ngā mihi nui” meant “Welcome everyone, big friendly greeting to all”.

Hill refused what she considered to be a “demand”, and in her reply wrote: “This is not a Māori newsletter; it is a community newsletter and everyone in this community speaks English.

“I, as well as many New Zealanders am not in favour of giving one cultural group special privilege regarding their language simply because they (falsely) claim first nation status.”

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Pereen Singh is standing for the Waipuna Halswell-Hornby-Riccarton Community Board in the Halswell Ward. She was verbally and racially abused while delivering pamphlets for her campaign. But that won't stop the Christchurch solicitor.

Hill also asked why the newsletter should “elevate Māori language for you, when you clearly show no respect for the English language. It is extremely poor.”

She would write an article about the bus service herself and encourage people to sign the petition.

Following mediation, Hill apologised and acknowledged her comments had hurt Nepe.

“I acknowledge that my choice of words was perceived as aggressive and unnecessary. It was not my intention to attack or minimise Ms Nepe’s culture.

“Now that I can see the effects of the experience on Ms Nepe, I am willing and committed to changing the way I engage with Māori in my community.”

Nepe accepted the apology and said “this is good for both of us”.

“This is a good outcome and a step towards repairing and growing relationships in the Woodville community. We both agree racism has no place in Aotearoa New Zealand, and we’re on the road to eliminating it.”

Neither Hill nor Nepe were available for additional comment.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Race Relations commissioner Meng Foon has welcomed former Woodville Wire editor Jane Hill’s commitment to value Māori cultural expressions in the future.

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said creating and maintaining inclusive environments across society was important, even more so in the media where representation could build and empower future generations.

“I am pleased to see this matter resolved through the appropriate channels and welcome the willingness to move forward in an informed manner.”

Foon supported Hill’s commitment to value and accept Māori contributions and cultural expressions in the future, and was hopeful the shared sentiment that racism had no place in Aotearoa would lead to change.

“It is better to create allies than obstacles to eliminating racism,” he said.