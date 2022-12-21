Group's vision for resilient and prosperous Pasifika community

Teacher Melissa Day, rear, and Ieu Francis, 6, read a book at the Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust’s after-school programme.

A community trust working to ensure Pasifika people thrive is getting bigger and helping more people.

Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust has been running for about 20 years, but since the Covid-19 pandemic, demands have increased and so has the group’s output.

The organisation represents Pacific Island people living in Manawatū, Horowhenua and Rangitīkei. Tonga, Samoa, the Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau, Tuvalu, Fiji and Papua New Guinea and others are represented in Manawatū.

Sonny Liuvaie is the chairman and the lead of the education portfolio. He said the organisation did integral work supporting their community.

READ MORE:

* SDHB commits to supporting Pasifika healthcare providers

* Pacific community group develop youth resource to tackle suicide taboo

* 'It's a perfect storm': Foodbanks rely on corporate welfare as Pasifika struggle with Covid-19 costs



“The vision for [the trust] is to develop and empower a resilient and prosperous community.”

The trust gives out food packages, helps with bills, runs education sessions and leases out devices for families.

Their work has increased in the past two years and Liuvaie said the Covid-19 pandemic response had highlighted the need for what they do.

“Food packs for families in isolation, vulnerable families, paying bills, school fees, uniforms. Before Covid kicked in we were a small non-government organisation. Our only revenue was the hiring of the hall.

“But over the last two years we’ve been able to employ four permanent staff. We have been able to connect to assist 40 of the most vulnerable Pasifika families.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Lagi Roache, 9, during a reading session at the Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust’s after-school programme.

“We all know in this day and age there are a lot of vulnerable families out there.”

Liuvaie said many Pasifika families had negative experiences with Government agencies because of long and complex processes, or they felt belittled when asking for help.

That’s where the trust comes in, with Pasifika people more comfortable approaching a familiar face.

“It takes courage for people to come and ask for help.”

While the trust has four staff, a lot of the work is done by volunteers.

Members have run a learning hub for children at the Pasifika Community Centre at Bill Brown Park for the past five years providing numeracy and literacy skills. They have qualified teachers and mentors.

“It’s a good opportunity to reinforce learning, but it’s a safe space where they can come and feel confident and take classes with our tutors.”

There are sessions for the elderly to prevent isolation and a computer literacy programme for children and community groups.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust operates out of the Pasifika Community Centre at Bill Brown Park.

Its health team runs health classes and, during the pandemic, vaccination clinics. Liuvaie said they had a high uptake because it was being run by Pasifika people.

Liuvaie said they had outgrown the space at the community centre hall and wanted to increase capacity.

“I’d like to see it as a one-stop shop for Pasifika families in the MidCentral region.”

There are “dreams in the pipeline” where Liuvaie would also like to offer more health and education services.

The trust receives money from Government organisations and the Palmerston North City Council.

Liuvaie said there was anxiety about getting their funding year to year and hoped to secure a multi-year deal.

Debbie Sorensen, the chief executive of Pasifika Futures Ltd/Pasifika Medical Association Group, said they had strong partnerships across the country with Pacific-led organisations serving their communities.

“Papaioea Pasifika Community Trust support and empower Pacific families in the Manawatū region to thrive and prosper, which aligns with our Pasifika Futures vision of prosperous Pacific families.

“We are proud to partner with [the trust] and other Pacific groups to collectively enable our communities and support their aspirations.”