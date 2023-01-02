Dad builds portable accessible room so disabled son can go on family road trip

The portable room includes a bed that doubles down as a changing table, a fridge, storage for Finlay’s medical equipment and a hot water system for showering outdoors.

An Auckland family fed up with New Zealand’s lack of accessible bathrooms made their own portable room, so they can enjoy a family holiday without worrying about their disabled son’s needs not being met.

Finlay Butcher, who turned 18 on Boxing Day, loves spending time with his family.

However, taking him on holiday required a lot of planning, his mum Kimberly Graham said.

An ideal bathroom for Finlay, who has athetoid cerebral palsy and uses a power chair, includes a hoist and adult changing table.

However, bathrooms with these features are extremely rare.

Graham has previously injured herself while lifting Finlay in and out of his wheelchair to change his nappy on the floor, because there was no other option.

Where they have found accessible bathrooms at hotels, the quality is never usually great.

Kimberly Graham/Supplied Finlay Butcher and his family won’t need to worry about New Zealand’s lack of accessible bathrooms after his dad built a portable room to meet his needs while they’re on holiday.

The Devonport family – including Finlay’s siblings Lachie, 11, and Rosie, 15 – are “never” able to fit in a unit together.

Desperate for Finlay to enjoy a typical family road trip, his dad Cam Butcher purchased a trailer and converted it into a portable changing room and bedroom.

The room also has storage for Finlay’s medical gear and a sink to clean it in, as well as a fridge and a gas water heating system which can be hooked up to any water source so he can be showered in a tent outside.

Chris McKeen/Stuff North Shore resident Kimberly Graham, whose 17-year-old son Finlay Butcher has cerebral palsy, says more often than not, the inaccessibility of Auckland prevents the family from getting out and about.

The project cost about $12,000.

It was worth it to have Finlay with them on their road trip down to and around the South Island over Christmas, Graham said.

“He’s very sociable and he loves being with the family.

“Without this sort of thing, it’s hard to bring him with us.”

Kimberly Graham/Supplied Cam Butcher built the portable room so Finlay, who loves being with his family, can experience a typical family road trip.

Graham said there were many families similar to theirs who stayed home because they found it too hard to find places that are accessible for their disabled family members.

A national network of bathrooms and changing rooms for people with high needs – such as Changing Places facilities which are slowly popping up around New Zealand – would make a world of difference for families wanting to get out and explore the country, she said.

“It’s all about trying to be inclusive and trying to have holidays as a regular family.

“You have to always think outside the square and think harder to find the solutions.”