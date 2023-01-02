Dad builds portable accessible room so disabled son can go on family road trip
An Auckland family fed up with New Zealand’s lack of accessible bathrooms made their own portable room, so they can enjoy a family holiday without worrying about their disabled son’s needs not being met.
Finlay Butcher, who turned 18 on Boxing Day, loves spending time with his family.
However, taking him on holiday required a lot of planning, his mum Kimberly Graham said.
An ideal bathroom for Finlay, who has athetoid cerebral palsy and uses a power chair, includes a hoist and adult changing table.
However, bathrooms with these features are extremely rare.
Graham has previously injured herself while lifting Finlay in and out of his wheelchair to change his nappy on the floor, because there was no other option.
Where they have found accessible bathrooms at hotels, the quality is never usually great.
The Devonport family – including Finlay’s siblings Lachie, 11, and Rosie, 15 – are “never” able to fit in a unit together.
Desperate for Finlay to enjoy a typical family road trip, his dad Cam Butcher purchased a trailer and converted it into a portable changing room and bedroom.
The room also has storage for Finlay’s medical gear and a sink to clean it in, as well as a fridge and a gas water heating system which can be hooked up to any water source so he can be showered in a tent outside.
The project cost about $12,000.
It was worth it to have Finlay with them on their road trip down to and around the South Island over Christmas, Graham said.
“He’s very sociable and he loves being with the family.
“Without this sort of thing, it’s hard to bring him with us.”
Graham said there were many families similar to theirs who stayed home because they found it too hard to find places that are accessible for their disabled family members.
A national network of bathrooms and changing rooms for people with high needs – such as Changing Places facilities which are slowly popping up around New Zealand – would make a world of difference for families wanting to get out and explore the country, she said.
“It’s all about trying to be inclusive and trying to have holidays as a regular family.
“You have to always think outside the square and think harder to find the solutions.”