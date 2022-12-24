Transliteration and the sound-system of te reo

Meri Kirihimete e te whanau. Meri Kirihimete is an example of transliteration of English words in te reo.

Tomorrow being Christmas Day, it might be appropriate to wish readers “Meri Kirihimete” – and follow this up with some comment.

“Meri Kirihimete” of course, is a transliteration of English words.

Transliterating means endeavouring to replicate the sounds of one language in the sound-system of another – and consideration of this example offers an opportunity for reviewing the basics of the sound-system of te reo.

The standard Māori alphabet of five vowels (a, e, i, o, u – all representing pure, single sounds) eight single consonants (h, k, m, n, p, r, t, w) and two digraph consonants (ng and wh) is, with just fifteen letters, one of the shortest alphabets among the world’s languages.

And for Kai Tahu (Ngāi Tahu) people the single letter “k” is commonly used to replace “ng” – as in Aoraki and Waitaki – meaning that the alphabet of this dialect has only fourteen letters.

Elsewhere in the south a single g (as in the spelling Otago) rather than the k, may replace the ng, and occasionally there are other variations. It could also be argued that since each vowel may be pronounced either long or short there are actually ten different vowel-sounds.

Regardless of the alphabet or number of sounds used, however, the following principles of word-structure are the same in all dialects.

A syllable in Māori may consist of either a single vowel or a diphthong (a blended pair of vowels), or a single consonant-sound followed by either a single vowel or diphthong. Every syllable in Māori, therefore, ends in a vowel, and there is never more a single consonant-sound in any syllable.

The two-syllable English word “merry” (“mer-ry”) is thus transliterated simply enough as me-ri. But with the word “Christmas” the difference in sound-systems between the languages becomes very obvious.

There are only two syllables in the English word “Christ-mas” but its transliteration into te reo has five: Ki-ri-hi-me-te.

Transliterations are, at best, only approximations – so, although there may be commonly accepted spellings, some variations are probably not absolutely wrong. The spelling Kirihimehe, for instance, could be quite acceptable.

All the vowels in te reo represent pure vowel-sounds – sounds that is, which may be prolonged without alteration.

The sound of the “i” in the word “Christmas” may thus be rendered by the shortened “i” in te reo; but English spelling is often greatly lacking in phonetic consistency.

The single vowel “i” in “Jesus Christ”, for instance, has quite a different sound, actually representing a diphthong, and is therefore spelt, with greater phonetic precision in te reo, as “ai” (Ihu Karaiti).

Nō reira, ki ngā kaipānui katoa (“So then, to all readers”) Meri Kirihimete!