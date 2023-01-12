Hopes emergency pods will be ready for the next East Coast weather event

A drone video showing damage from Cyclone Hale to farmland on Paroa Road, north of Tolaga Bay.

As Tairāwhiti works to clean up the chaos left in the wake of Cyclone Hale, iwi, government and council are looking towards the future of emergency management.

The Tairāwhiti Marae Resilience and Emergency Preparedness project will see 20 emergency pods stationed across the rohe this year, filled with the essentials locals will need to hunker down during the next weather event.

These 6m (20-foot) shipping containers will be placed at key marae and rural areas that have been identified as safe zones by iwi, hapū and the Gisborne District Council.

Funding for the containers was announced in February 2022, with phase one of the three-phased plan funded by Te Puni Kōkiri with a price tag of almost $965,000.

Phases two and three are being covered by Toitū Tairāwhiti (the iwi collective that includes Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Rongowhakaata and Te Rūnanga o Tūranganui-ā-Kiwa) with a $596,058 investment.

Each container will include emergency shelter tents, water treatment, camp stretchers, portable toilets, kai to support 100 people for four weeks, medical kits and a civil defence radio.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Shipping containers like these will be transformed into emergency pods for Tairāwhiti to use during states of emergency.

Kemara Keelan, Te Puni Kōkiri’s acting regional director for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti, said it would have been ideal if the containers were in place when Cyclone Hale hit, leaving whānau and the wider community cut off due to slips and power outages.

“It’s quite a mobile resource. You just pull it all out and set it all up,” Keelan said.

“They haven’t been distributed out to those communities yet, but this year was going to be the roll-out of those containers through specific strategic points across the East Coast all the way up to Tūranganui-a-Kiwa [Gisborne].”

Keelan said training would be provided on how to use the containers to ensure locals could hunker down and look after themselves if emergency services were unable to reach them.

“That’s what it’s all about, building their own resilience, a little whānau empowerment so that they take the responsibility themselves.

“If we can provide those resources in those communities … and that they be the kaitiaki of those resources and the communities, they [can] be responsible and have their own plans in place to be able to respond in their own communities when it happens.”

Brennan Thomas/Stuff Hikuwai River swells with rain as Cyclone Hale lands in Tairāwhiti.

Whānau were introduced to the containers during the Ngāti Porou Pā Wars on January 3, to encourage preparedness for extreme weather events and other natural events, such as earthquakes and tsunamis.

In 2022, Civil Defence manager Ben Green said that there was a danger of an earthquake in the Hikurangi subduction zone directly off Tairāwhiti that could cause a “devastating tsunami”.

“Last year GNS updated the risk [in 2021] for Hikurangi and published there is a 26 per cent chance of this happening in the next 50 years.

“It’s imperative we are prepared and help our isolated communities be ready to look after themselves in the short term.”

Further south in Wairoa, Te Whare Maire o Tapuwae Whanau Ora Wairoa were also working towards placing the pods around its rohe, Keelan said.

“We also funded that as well, so it’s all about building community resilience, preparedness for communities as well as their marae.”

Phase one for Tairāwhiti will cover 10 townships from Whāngārā to Te Araroa on the coast, and inland townships Manutūkē and Muriwai.

Phase Two includes Pātūtahi, Pōtaka/Lottin Point, Waihau Bay/Loisells, Ruatōrea, Waihīrere and Te Karaka.

Phase Three includes Wharerātā, Tiniroto and Matawai.