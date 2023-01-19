Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern 'vilified' and faced 'extreme hate' - Māori leaders

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced “extreme hate”, while she and her partner were “vilified” during her time in power, Māori leaders say.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere was among those praising Ardern’s leadership and desire to collaborate with iwi, following her resignation.

The prime minister announced on Thursday she will be stepping down by February 7. She made the announcement during a caucus retreat in Napier.

“I think it's devastating,”Tamihere said.

“She shepherded the nation through one of the most difficult moments I think in history, when we look back at it, and did a great job,” he said.

"The vilification of her and her partner, following and over that process, I've never seen it before. I don't think we, as a country, have been fair to her."

Tamihere praised Ardern's leadership style.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere called Ardern an “outstanding leader” who shepherded Aotearoa through “one of the most difficult times in history”.

“I thought she was an outstanding leader with empathy and compassion. I regret deeply that she sees fit to not fight the coming election,” he said.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, Ngā Rauru, Taranaki) said Ardern had provided excellent leadership in the face of unprecedented challenges including Covid-19 and Whakaari/White Island.

“I think what we've always been able to see is the class of this wahine as our leader,” said Ngarewa-Packer.

Ardern had smashed down glass ceilings, facing incredible levels of misogyny in the process, she said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said Ardern had smashed down glass ceilings during her time as leader.

“I also will also acknowledge the extreme hate and misogynistic crap that was not only directed at her, but her family.

“So I can certainly mihi to the sacrifice that her family and herself had to make in her taking on this role, and I wish them nothing but the absolute best.”

Ngarewa-Packer said she hoped Aotearoa would continue down its path of progression which had recently resulted in a 50/50 gender split in Parliament.

“There is a lot of rebalancing that this prime minister led. It would be great to see that we continue down that path and not back to, sadly, the pale, stale, male politics that existed.”

Selwyn Parata, chairperson of Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou and Iwi Chairs Forum member, said Ardern was an exceptional leader who had shown tenacity and care.

Her decision to resign had come as a great shock, and Parata said he was now working to understand the implications for Aotearoa and major upcoming iwi-Crown projects.

Maori Television Te Rūnanganui o Ngāti Porou chairperson Selwyn Parata said Ardern had shown exceptional leadership.

“I've worked closely with the prime minister over the past five years, and know that her decision to resign would not have been made lightly,” he said.

“I respect the fact that she wants what is in the best interest of the country and recognises that she no longer has the energy to provide the quality of leadership required in a prime minister,

“I wish to acknowledge her for the job that she has done and wish her and her whānau all the best for the future.”

Parata said Ardern left behind a positive legacy when it came to iwi-Crown relations, and had always worked in a collaborative manner.

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairperson Merepeka Raukawa-Tait (Te Arawa) said, while she hadn’t seen the resignation coming, it wasn’t exactly a shock.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairperson Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said Ardern led the country well during her tenure.

Ardern had done some “incredibly heavy-lifting” during her time as prime minister in a difficult climate, Raukawa-Tait said.

“I think she's done a brilliant job. She's led our country well, particularly through the Covid response.”

Raukawa-Tait said Ardern had been very considered when supporting iwi and had always been receptive during engagements with them.

“So I believe that iwi will thank her for her term in office, and I believe that they will think that she has done a very good job.”

When Stuff called, Tāme Iti was reading the news of Ardern’s resignation.

He acknowledged Ardern had tackled some major hurdles in her political and private life, from Covid to becoming a mother across her two terms as prime minister.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Ngāi Tūhoe kaumātua Tāme Iti said Ardern had tackled some major hurdles during her time in office.

The Ngāi Tūhoe kaumātua, artist and activist said the pressure she must have felt over the past few years must have been weighing on her.

“It was sort of kind of coming. Just going through all the conversations in the last few months … there was a bit of pressure on her.

“It’s a big thing for the Labour government, for a prime minister to make that decision right at this moment.”

From Nelson, Jane du Feu, the chief executive officer at Māori health provider Te Piki Oranga and Whakatū Marae chairperson, was sympathetic to Ardern.

“The last three years have been very hard on everybody, particularly on the prime minister given the decisions the Government had to make around Covid,” she said.

Joe Lloyd/Stuff Whakatū Marae chairperson Jane du Feu believes the Māori community has benefitted from Ardern’s leadership.

“I think the choices that they made were the only ones they could make that actually protected our country. From that perspective, I think she’s done really well.”

Du Feu said she thought the Māori community had benefitted from Ardern’s leadership.

“I think in terms of the community, we have benefitted very much from the policies that they have put in place. I think they’ve done a really good job given the circumstances,” she said,

“The changes that are occurring are certainly going to benefit the community and benefit Māori. I think it’s been a long time coming.”