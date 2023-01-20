Tributes continue from te ao Māori as leaders express their gratitude to Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns, saying she will step down in February.

Along with support for her decision, gratitude and fond recollections of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s mahi are being shared by Māori leaders following the shock announcement of her resignation on Thursday.

Ardern will step down as prime minister no later than February 7, saying she didn’t have “enough in the tank” for a re-election and wanted to spend more time with her family.

Kīngi Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII acknowledged how Ardern navigated the nation through a time of unprecedented change and uncertainty.

The Māori King said he understood Ardern’s reasons for leaving Parliament and respected her decision to spend time with whānau.

Kīngitanga spokesperson Rukumoana Schaafhausen said Ardern had made enormous personal sacrifices to serve the nation.

“We are especially grateful for her willingness to explore creative solutions and work with the Kīngitanga to address historic grievances such as Ihumātao.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Jacinda Ardern is welcomed on to Turangawaewae Marae to celebrate the 16th anniversary of the koroneihana (coronation) of Māori King Tūheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero VII in August 2022. She is accompanied at left by the King’s daughter Te Puhi Ariki, Ngawaihonoitepo.

“The Kīngitanga acknowledges the role that Jacinda Ardern has played in continuing the Crown-Māori partnership – a thankless job in many ways.

“We look forward to working with the new prime minister in due course and in the spirit of true partnership.”

Leaders of Ngāti Rangi, based in Ōhakune, shared the sentiments of the Kīngitanga, recognising Ardern’s visionary leadership in a pānui released to whānau on Thursday night.

ERICA SINCLAIR/Stuff Kīngi Tūheitia acknowledged Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s efforts to work in partnership with te ao Māori.

“E te Pirima, tēnā koangē,” the pānui read. “Mōu i whakapau kaha i roto i tau nei. Tēnei te mihi, tēnei te whakamānawa o Ngāti Rangi ki a koe, kautau ko tō whānau. Ka nui te aroha.”

(“Dear Prime Minister, thank you for having worked hard over the years. Ngāti Rangi exalts and venerates you and your whānau. With fondness.”)

Ngāti Rangi chairperson Whetu Moataane said he appreciated Ardern’s resolute strength and decisive action in the face of adversity across her two terms as prime minister and alongside te ao Māori.

Supplied Ngāti Rangi chairperson Whetu Moataane is grateful for Ardern’s work with Ngāti Rangi and the nation.

“For Ngāti Rangi, we appreciate that it was in her term that our Deed of Settlement, Rukutia Te Mana, was enacted; that the significance of Puanga/Matariki was endorsed by the House; that she was the first prime minister to introduce a Wellbeing Budget.”

Helen Leahy, pou ārahi (chief executive) for Ngāti Rangi, said the difference Ardern had made would be remembered in their hearts.

“As a nation we acknowledge her remarkable dignity demonstrated in the wake of the massacre at the Christchurch mosques; her genuine warmth exemplified in the 1pm conversations with the country during the midst of a global pandemic,” Leahy said.

“Her courageous statement today is powerful beyond measure. In publicly acknowledging her self-reflection that it was time to go, she has shown us all the importance of the work-life balance; the priority she places on whānau; and the value of knowing your strengths. We have the utmost admiration for her as a leader, as a māmā, as a wahine pūrotu.”

Lisa Tumahai, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere, agreed with Leahy’s sentiment.

She congratulated Ardern for the work she had done and the empathy she brought to the role, but saw the decision to step down as an extension of that for her whānau.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff As Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere, Lisa Tumahai can relate to Ardern’s decision to step down from her leadership role.

“I know how difficult it was to make my own decision to step down later this year as kaiwhakahaere of Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, so I can empathise with how she must have been feeling over recent weeks,” Tumahai said.

“I believe all leaders should understand when fresh thinking and leadership is required and when our time in the role should come to an end as the next generation steps up. It is very admirable and not the norm for political leaders to know when to hand over the reins, but the prime minister has announced her decision with grace and dignity.

Send your tips, story ideas and comments to poutiaki@stuff.co.nz

“She can be proud of the many achievements her government has made, which include progressing challenging kaupapa, such as the health, education, and RMA reforms.

“Although there is still much more mahi to be achieved, these policies are resulting in new opportunities for iwi, hapū, and whānau to work in genuine partnership to make a difference within their communities.”

“Ko te tūmanako ka noho āhuru koe i te taha o tō pā harakeke, nāia tou kā mihi e rere atu ana ki a koe.”

“May you and your whānau live benevolently, our gratitude flows evermore.”