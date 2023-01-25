'Strong willingness' from Kimbolton Settlers Day celebration organisers to work with iwi

An event celebrating European settlers, and without reference to Te Tiriti, is being held in Kimbolton on Waitangi Day.

Mana whenua initially ignored about a European Settlers Day event on Waitangi Day will now play a part in the celebrations.

The Kimbolton Community Committee had organised to hold a Settlers Day celebration, a family day in the small Manawatū town to celebrate its European heritage, on Waitangi Day without any involvement of Manawatū iwi Ngāti Kauwhata.

But the two groups met to discuss things on Monday night and Ngāti Kauwhata spokesperson Meihana Durie said it had been a positive meeting and things were put right.

“There was a strong willingness on both sides to work together moving forward, so as Ngāti Kauwhata we’re pleased with the outcome,” he said.

“The challenge in front of us all now is to find that pathway that enables us to work together and give meaningful expression to that notion of partnership.”

They spoke about Ngāti Kauwhata’s idenity and the role they had played in the Ōroua River valley as mana whenua.

“The organisers shared with us the sense they hadn’t got things right with the timing and the environment, but also iwi engagement.”

Event organiser Tony Waugh told Stuff he would be making a statement later in the week.

“It was a very amicable meeting and we achieved a lot. That’s all I’m prepared to say.”

Ngāti Kauwhata accepted the organisers’ invite to be part of the event and they would work on what their presence would be.

David Unwin/Stuff Ngāti Kauwhata spokesperson Meihana Durie says the iwi and the organisers of the Kimbolton Settlers Day event are both keen to work together in future.

Durie said this invite was an important gesture and it was timely to be able to talk about partnerships with Waitangi Day approaching.

Ngāti Kauwhata was keen to share its history with the community and help educate people.

The iwi had a strong connection to the area through its history dating back hundreds of years, and more recently through things like rugby and farming.

One example was the area around Hato Pāora College near Cheltenham, which was named Paroro-o-te-Rangi by the chief Mātangi, an area known to be bountiful in provisions.

Other iwi had also spent time in the rohe (region), including Ngāti Hauiti, Ngāti Apa and Ngāti Kahungunu, he said.

“We talk about the longevity of Māori occupation right through the Ōroua valley.”

Waugh previously told One News they had chosen Waitangi Day because there were no other events happening in the area and the purpose of the event was to acknowledge Kimbolton's European heritage.

David Unwin/Stuff The Kimbolton Community Committee’s Tony Waugh says the group’s meeting with Ngāti Kauwhata achieved a lot.

He hadn’t been aware of any recognised iwi in the area and there had been no plans to acknowledge the Treaty of Waitangi.

“My belief is that Waitangi Day is a holiday set aside for all New Zealanders to celebrate their connection to the land, their tangata whenua, in whatever fashion they wish,” he told One News.

The free event included a top town competition, old-style activities such as a sack race, a hay maze and a horse-drawn cart, and old vehicles and machinery on display.

People were asked to dress as a pirate or in their best 1900s attire.

A spokesman for the Manawatū District Council said the Kimbolton Community Committee applied to the council’s community event fund to cover costs for traffic management, a PA system and marketing.

The council approved $1000 of funding.