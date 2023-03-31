Māori can now switch electoral rolls with ease - but will it encourage more voters?

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says the passage of a bill making it easier for Māori to choose which electoral roll to join will mark "a great day for democracy".

From Friday, it will be much easier for Māori to change which electoral roll to appear on – though opinions differ on whether this will attract more voters.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Until three months out from the election, Aotearoa’s 500,000-plus Māori voters will be able to switch between the Māori roll and general roll freely.

Before now, Māori could join either the general or Māori roll at the time of enrolling to vote. Every five years, the chance to change rolls was offered and there was a four-month window to make the switch.

There was no option to change rolls outside that window.

The Electoral Commission, political scientists, the Waitangi Tribunal and the Human Rights Commission recommended the five-year rule be removed – saying it was one reason for low Māori participation in elections.

The five-year rule was labelled pointless, creating unnecessary confusion about the electoral system. Reviews of the electoral system have suggested a simpler process could encourage more Māori to vote.

Political expert and academic Dr Rawiri Taonui said the Electoral (Māori Electoral Option) Legislation Bill would not only increase the number of people on the Māori roll, but also encourage Māori voters to speak up about the issues that affect them.

Taonui said the largest age group voting on the Māori roll were 18 to 34-year-olds – who were more likely to speak out about Māori affairs such as co-governance and racism, and vote strategically based on those issues.

Although voting numbers in this age group had decreased over the past two elections, factors such as the electoral option bill and a revitalised Māori Party would see more young and new voters taking part in voting on the Māori roll, Taonui said.

Political expert Dr Rawiri Taonui said the bill would not only increase the number of people on the Māori roll, but also encourage Māori voters to speak up about issues that affect them.

“I think what’s going to happen is we’re going to see an increase in new voters and younger voters [on the Māori roll],” he said.

Māori voter Tim Kendrew, 31, is on the Māori roll, and doesn’t plan on switching ahead of this year's election.

He was, however, planning on encouraging friends and whānau to switch to the Māori roll now the move could be done without a five-year wait.

“The Māori roll is about having a strong treaty voice in Parliament. I think that when an MP polls in a general electorate, the majority view may be different to what a treaty view might be,” he said.

Kendrew was unsure whether the bill will encourage new voters, however.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan said the new bill would be a "great day for democracy".

“I don’t know how much of a difference it would really make. I think for the people that are already engaged, they would have been engaged regardless of which roll they’re on,” he said.

“Maybe it will make people look at [voting] a bit closer.”

While the law change will allow Māori voters to change rolls at more or less any time, there will be an exception preventing voters from switching rolls to vote in local by-elections.

If you said you were of Māori descent when you enrolled to vote, you'll be sent a pack in the mail. You then have the opportunity to change rolls if you wish to, according to the Electoral Commission.