New PM Chris Hipkins pays respects to Titewhai Harawira as tangi begins

Dignitaries including Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni are welcomed onto Hoani Waititi Marae for the tangi of Titewhai Harawira.

Government ministers and community leaders have gathered to pay their respects and say goodbye at West Auckland’s Hoani Waititi Marae on day one of the tangihanga for renowned activist Titewhai​ Harawira.

Hone Harawira, the politician and one of her eight children, announced her passing in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Titewhai Harawira was 90 years old. She celebrated her birthday in style last year, with hundreds attending to mark her ninth decade.

Titewhai was received by Hoani Waititi Marae in west Auckland at 10am on Thursday morning, Hone said.

In attendance was new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni. Other government representatives included Kelvin Davis, Kiri Allan, Andrew Little, Nanaia Mahuta and Aupito William Sio.

Officials were welcomed on with Toia Mai Te Waka, a haka often used to pōwhiri people onto marae.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Officials were welcomed on with Toia Mai Te Waka, a haka often used to pōwhiri people onto marae.

Hipkins said although he never met Harawira, he knew very well who she was and her mahi for Māori.

“Titewhai was a woman with a strong heart, with integrity, with passion, and first and foremost a caring and loving mother and nan,” he said.

“She strived for the betterment of Māori, and we would not be where we are today without her. I know New Zealand will not be the same without her here.”

Hipkins recited a letter written by former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to the crowd.

”Every year we shared a bond. We walked that path together. Each year as I arrived I hoped that what I had done for the past 12 months was good enough, because I knew if she didn’t think so, I would soon be told,” Ardern wrote.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Jacinda Ardern with Titewhai Harawira at Waitangi Day 2018.

”I will miss holding her hand, I will miss being beside her and I will miss our chats. But I will never forget.”

Kelvin Davis said Harawira was a loving mother and grandmother who would be missed, regardless of whether people agreed with her.

“Āe, i te tuatahi, he māmā, he nanny, he kuia, engari ko te mea nui, i whawhai tonu ia mō ngā moemoeā mō Ngāpuhi. Nā reira e pāpōuri ana mātou katoa o Ngāpuhi i te hingatanga o tēnei o ngā kuia.”

“She fought for what she believed in, she fought for what she thought was right. She fought for what she thought would progress Ngāpuhi in the first instance but also Māori,” Davis said.

Harawira has whakapapa to Ngāti Hau, Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Hine.

Green Party/Supplied Marama Davidson serving the late Titewhai Harawira breakfast at Waitangi in 2019.

Her activism gained her a national reputation, making her one of the most familiar faces at Waitangi each year.

She was a member of Ngā Tamatoa, a young activist group which formed in the 1970s to draw attention to Māori rights, land and language loss.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson said she was looking forward to serving Harawira breakfast again at Waitangi next week, as she had done in 2019.

Davidson paid tribute to Harawira's decades of “feisty, staunch activism”, adding that the Northland kuia's passionate commitment to progressing te ao Māori aspirations should be honoured.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Harawira was relentless in advancing Māori-related matters.

Harawira was a founding member of the West Auckland urban marae, opened in 1980.

The tangi is expected to run until Saturday, when she will leave for Northland.