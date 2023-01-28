Back Issues: Anniversary celebrates a Rangitāne chief

This photo taken in 1870 shows Te Awe Awe wearing elements of his military uniform following service in Taranaki.

For more than a century, the statue of Te Peeti Te Awe Awe has stood motionless and steadfastly connected to the whenua, facing in an easterly direction on the corner of Te Marae o Hine / The Square.

This weekend is the 116th anniversary of the unveiling of the statue of one of Rangitāne’s notable leaders of the 19th century.

Many of us move past the statue time and time again. But how many have stopped to read the leaded inscriptions on three sides of the monument?

On January 29, 1907, hundreds of people gathered in Te Marae o Hine to witness the unveiling of the Te Awe Awe statue.

The Native Minister, the Hon James Carroll had travelled from Wellington.

The Manawatū Standard reported that chiefs of the Hawke’s Bay, Wairarapa, Whanganui and Ōtaki districts had gathered to the site.

The crowd also included a “big contingent of citizens of Palmerston North”, including “old settlers”.

The Manawatū and Feilding Mounted Rifles were present in force under Captains Peach and Sorenson.

The Palmerston North Brass Band was in attendance under conductor Pickering.

Unknown/ManawatÅ« Heritage The statue in 1910.

The ceremony began at noon with Carroll being welcomed by Rangitāne performing a haka pōwhiri.

Carroll took his position at the base of the monument and was joined by William Wood, MP for Palmerston North, and his wife Ellen Wood, along with Palmerston North mayor and mayoress, Maurice and Jennie Cohen.

Both the mayor and minister addressed the crowds before Carroll unveiled the statue while the band played Rule, Britannia!

Te Peeti’s brother, Hare Rakena Te Awe Awe, and William Wood then spoken of Te Peeti’s impact on the rohe.

The Manawatū Standard reported at length on the presence of Louisa Snelson at the ceremony, drawing attention to the large pounamu pendant she wore, which had been a gift from Te Peeti in the 1870s.

The Standard also reported on the relationship between Te Peeti and Louisa’s late husband, a former Palmerston North mayor, George Snelson.

It was noted that Ellen Wood was wearing a feather kākahu at the ceremony, a more recent gift from Ereni Te Awe Awe and Kerei Te Panau.

Supplied Hare Rakena Te Awe Awe leads haka pÅwhiri in Te Marae o Hine. The woman to his left, in the black and white patterned dress, is likely his sister Ereni Te Awe Awe.

The Manawatū Herald reported that the ceremony was arranged by Ereni Te Awe Awe and members of Rangitāne, with Ereni’s grandson Rangiputangatahi Māwhete being the honorary secretary, responsible for the finer details.

A banquet luncheon was held after the ceremony at the Zealandia Hall on Broadway for a large number of the guests.

Many who had known Te Peeti in his lifetime commented on the true likeness of the statue, particularly his facial expression.

Ereni Te Awe Awe commissioned Palmerston North artist Harold Anderson to design the monument.

The creation of the monument can be considered in two parts. The figure at the top was made in Italy by a sculptor who created the work based on drawings and photographs sent from Palmerston North.

Just prior to installation in Te Marae o Hine, the Manawatū Times reported: “It is composed of the very best Italian marble … the cost of the stone was £260” and “he was a man of commanding physique and every inch the Māori warrior”.

ManawatÅ« Heritage A postcard depicting the unveiling ceremony on January 29, 1907. The postcard held by the Ian Matheson City Archives was sent by Charlotte Mitchell of Campbell St to her “love”.

On the other hand, the pedestal was made in Palmerston North by local stonemason Samuel Dowdall.

The front panel of the pedestal is biographical: “Erected to the memory of Te Peeti Te Awe Awe, Chief of the Rangitāne Tribe. Born in the year 1820, died at Awapuni June 1, 1884. Erected by his sister Ereni Te Awe Awe.”

The panel to Te Peeti’s left gives high-level information of his service to government.

Research notes of former city archivist Ian Matheson record Te Peeti as having led a war party of 100 Rangitāne warriors in 1866.

They were part of a mixed force of Imperial and colonial troops, on an expedition to Taranaki where they fought the so-called “rebel natives” of that province.

The Rangitāne war party returned to Taranaki in 1868-69, as part of the Native Contingent (commonly known as the Kūpapa force), to assist the colonial forces in their campaign against the Ngāti Ruanui leader, Tītokowaru.

ManawatÅ« Heritage Former mayoress Louise Snelson assisted Ereni Te Awe Awe with the fundraising efforts.

The Kūpapa was led by Te Peeti’s cousin, Keepa Te Rangihiwinui (Major Kemp), who is commemorated by a marble statue in Moutoa Gardens, Whanganui.

At the conclusion of the campaign, the New Zealand Government presented Te Peeti with a sword of honour and a large red flag, displaying both the Union Jack and the name Tānenuiarangi.

According to the Waikato Times, the Native Minister, Sir Donald McLean, had presented Te Peeti with a gold watch in the 1870s for his splendid service as a friend and protector of the “Pākehā pioneers of Manawatū”.

The panel states that Te Peeti, “Served under command of General Hood, Colonel Whitmore, Colonel Munro, and Colonel McDonald during the Māori Wars.

“Presented by Her Majesty The Queen with a sword and the Union Jack ‘Tānenuiarangi’ in recognition of his loyalty and valour.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Ereni Te Awe Awe was instrumental in the fundraising and unveiling ceremony for the monument to memorialise her brother.

In seeking to understand more about Te Peeti’s military experience we have found handwritten notes in the Ian Matheson City Archives, which indicate the names inscribed on the panel may be incorrect, such as “General Hood”, which should read instead, Major General Chute.

There is more research to be done.In many ways, the rear panel of the pedestal is of most significance to contemporary Palmerstonians.

It reads, “I have done my duty, do you likewise. Kua kaupapa iau te aroha, ma koutou he whakaoti. I have laid the foundation of friendship for your consummation.”

These are said to be Te Peeti’s ōhāki, or dying words, and his continuing challenge to us today.

From the day the white marble monument was unveiled, the statue began to change in appearance.

Steam trains running through Te Marae o Hine were filling the air with exhaust.

In 1924, the Standard reported on “an eloquent and stirring appeal to the Borough Council for consideration for the preservation of the Te Awe Awe statue in the Square Gardens”.

A letter from Rangitāne was translated by Captain Preece and read by him to the meeting.

“The statue of our honoured kinsman, Peeti Te Awe Awe, stands in the midst of the town as a fitting memorial to the noble man and a reminder to your people and ours that the two races are no longer divided.

“The greatest Man on earth once washed the feet of His faithful followers to show that service is the highest attribute to God. Will you, Mr Mayor, and gentlemen of the Council, deign to wash the face of a noble man who served you and us so faithfully and well?

“Will you remove from his face and feet the grimy smoke that now defaces that noble figure?”

The council agreed to clean the statue and, at the same time, decided to have the drinking fountain in The Square also cleaned.

