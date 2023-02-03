Northland kaumātua start hīkoi to Parliament for better living conditions

Kaumātua gathered at the forum tent at Te Tii Marae to discuss aged care in Te Tai Tokerau.

Kaumātua are set to be loaded on to buses as they hīkoi to Parliament demanding improved living conditions.

On the first day of Waitangi commemorations, in the Te Tii Marae forum tent where political matters are discussed, issues about the living conditions of Te Tai Tokerau kaumātua were hotly debated.

Ngāpuhi kaumātua Rimana Matiu spoke of the appalling conditions many rangatira across Northland were living in, many without hot water or safe, healthy homes.

These are the people who are representatives of their whānau and need to be cared for as they age, Matiu said.

The late Titewhai Harawira had called a similar hui earlier this year to discuss the needs of their old people and had asked him to take the kaupapa to Waitangi, Matiu said.

Together, with the support of younger members of the hapū, Matiu called on kuia and kaumātua to board buses that were being arranged to take the wero to Parliament.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The late Titewhai Harawira was instrumental in bringing the issue of aged care in Te Tai Tokerau to iwi leaders.

“We need to hīkoi. It started yesterday in Te Rerenga Wairua [Cape Reinga] to bring this kaupapa to our whānau in Waitangi,” Matiu said.

He acknowledged the work of Dame Whina Copper and Eva Rickard who had both marched to Parliament for their different kaupapa.

It was time to follow in their footsteps, Matiu said.

“All these kuia, they were rangatira because they moved with the force of the people. This is why I have come to ask if you would like to be a part of that hīkoi from Waitangi to Parliament.”

The Matiu said, buses would stop at marae along the way, collecting more elders in support of the kaupapa.

This is not just about Māori, Matiu said, it’s about everyone, Pākehā too.

All in the forum tent agreed with the kaupapa, however, there was some dissent about the way to solve the problem.

Some thought using resources to head to Parliament was a waste of pūtea (money) that could be used elsewhere, and with government ministers arriving at Waitangi for the commemoration, it was better to use the time they had here for whānau to voice their concerns.

Others thought going to the Government to ask for help was not right for Māori, and tino rangatiratanga meant hapū and iwi taking ownership and solving these issues on their own.

The hīkoi is expected to arrive at Waitangi on February 5.