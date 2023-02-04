Environment on the table in Waitangi conversation tent

From hapū ownership and representation, to forestry and ancestral stories, experts across te ao Māori called on the Crown to listen as they discussed the environment at Te Tii Marae.

The Te Taiao panel convened in the conversation tent at Waitangi on Saturday to challenge Minister Kiritapu Allan and the Crown on the health of the environment and climate.

Panellist and lawyer Annette Sykes questioned the transparency of the kōrero out of Parliament and the Government’s commitment to upholding its obligations to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Sykes, a lawyer whose career has focused on the rights of Māori, called on the kawanatanga (government) to stop using co-governance as a mask for the real issues of rights.

The Crown had been working with iwi, Sykes said, but hapū were the rightful owners of the resources.

“Māori have pre-existing rights to the water in this country before Te Tiriti,” she said.

“Māori have rights akin to ownership property right, environmental obligations and responsibilities and, fundamentally, obligations to ensure that the scarcity of that resource are protected for future generations.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff From left, panellists Tame Malcolm, Rereata Makiha, Donna Awatere Huata and Annette Sykes share the Te Taiao stage with Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan, who recently held the conservation portfolio.

“Iwi entities do not own the water, hapū are those who have the primary rights.”

Sykes called iwi a construct of the Crown that has led to hapū missing out on their rights.

“The Crown’s own groups that they mandate are given priority rights while the rest of us are to stand in the queue of the category of ‘other’.

“Māori are a part of the taonga of te taiao, just as water, just as ngahere, just as the moana … they coexist together – that enables us to look after this part of the planet,” she said.

Tame Malcolm, the Department of Conservation’s deputy director-general, followed Sykes’ kōrero, sharing his view of how Māori can change the system from within.

“From a Pāhekā perspective, the person who invented the lightbulb did so by candlelight.”

He wanted something different, Malcom said, but he needed to use the system that was available to him to build that future.

“That’s like us, if we want a new conservation system that is bespoke for Aotearoa … we have to use the system that is available to us.”

Malcolm likened himself, and other Māori within government agencies, to a rata seed that takes over the area where it grows.

“I’d like to think I’m a rata seed landing in this Pākehā tree, give me a couple of years, and we’ll start swamping it out.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Rereata Makiha and Donna Awatere Huata sit on the Te Taiao panel at Te Tii Marae.

Activist and former MP Donna Awatere Huata spoke of the bureaucracy that she said has plagued te ao Māori.

The permission Māori have to get from central and local government to plant trees on their whenua had gone too far, she said.

“I am so over the bureaucracy.

“Of course I agree, we have to reduce emissions … but you guys allowed big oil and the farming lobbies to basically get a free pass, so we’re blimmin’ stuck with the fact that emissions are going to continue to rise, and we will not meet our obligations.

“We have to look at our rural economy and what our useless, rubbish [Māori] land is good for, and what it’s good for is growing carbon.”

Rereata Makiha, maramataka expert and holder of mātauranga Māori (ancestral knowledge), said Māori needed to return to the maramataka and learn from ngā kōrero tuku iho (ancestral stories).

Tūpuna understood the health of the environment from simply watching the changes that occurred in the flora and fauna around them, he said.

He had observed changes in the flowers of the pōhutukawa tree as the floods began across the North Island in recent months.

There was a need to return to this mātauranga, he told the crowd.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Minister of Justice Kiritapu Allan listens as panellists share their kōrero on te taiao.

Allan, who recently held the conservation portfolio but is now justice minister, was the final speaker. She said she shared the panellists’ whakaaro (views), saying it was clear the Crown had breached its obligations under Te Tiriti.

“There have been multiple grievance, upon grievance, upon grievance enacted by the Crown, that has been acknowledged.

“When you look at all the mamae [pain] that exists within our whenua, with our people, you’ll always be able to pretty quickly find your way back to one of those breaches.”

However, change was happening across Government which could be seen in the number of Māori who now hold ministerial positions, she said.

What was needed now, Allan said, was time for those changes to be seen in the statistics.