All denominations welcomed at Te Tii Marae, but maybe not te reo Pākehā

Two Te Tii kaumātua who broke out into English on the taumata were scolded and reminded to keep to their reo Māori – by one of their own.

The incident happened during a pōwhiri at Te Tii Marae for more than 150 members of Te Karuwhā, an Anglican group, and members of the Salvation Army, on Saturday.

The group was led by the Anglican Bishop of Te Tai Tokerau, the Right Reverend Te Kītohi Wiremu Pikaahu ONZM.

Pikaahu said Christianity had always had a strong presence at Waitangi, both at the signing of He Whakaputanga (The Declaration of Independence of Niu Tireni Tribes) in 1835 and Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

Pikaahu said Te Karuwhā, followers of the word of Henry Williams – the missionary who translated the Treaty of Waitangi into te reo Māori – took his legacy at Waitangi very seriously.

“They come every year to serve, it’s their faith that draws them here because they want to experience both Rangihoua [Heritage Park] – where the gospel came, they came here yesterday – and Waitangi to fully understand it, they come here with a servant heart.”

The Salvation Army will be the lead denomination on Waitangi Day, Pikaahu said.

During the pōwhiri, four mana whenua representatives delivered their whaikōrero, two gave theirs in te reo Māori, and the other two delivered theirs mainlyin te reo Pākehā (English).

Their kōrero focused on the messages of Christ and that Te Tii Marae, in their view, was a place of love that embraced religion.

Te Tii kaumātua Wītumu Te Whiu, however, took umbrage at the change of language, scolding his fellow kaumātua in te reo Māori for switching from te reo to English during their speeches.

According to Te Whiu, it is Ngāpuhi tikanga that kōrero be delivered in te reo Māori from the taumata. He added that te reo Pākehā was used to steal their whenua.

Te Whiu said manuhiri who were not able to speak te reo Māori should find someone to speak on their behalf – regardless of whether they were wāhine or mokopuna.

The pōwhiri concluded with tensions still high, but in order to respect the manuhiri and the kaupapa, Te Whiu acknowledged Pikaahu and the guests, and thanked them for coming along.

Kōtamutamu podcast hosts Joel Maxwell and Taurapa discuss pōwhiri and this specific kaupapa on Kōtamutamu from 4pm on Sunday, February 5.