Sun rises over Waitangi dawn service at Te Whare Rūnanga

February 6 acknowledges the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 1840.

Last year it was just Pita Tipene and his mokopuna at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds in the early hours of February 6 to greet the dawn.

Together, they said karakia for everyone who could not join them as Covid-19 disrupted Waitangi Day traditions.

Today, at 5am under threat of rain, he was joined by hundreds of people at Te Whare Rūnanga to commemorate the 183rd anniversary of the singing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Addressing the crowd, the Waitangi National Trust Board chairperson said he was “thankful for our blessings this morning”.

“I did come here at 5am this time last year with my mokopuna. We were the only ones here and we conducted karakia on behalf of everyone.”

In raincoats and under umbrellas, the crowd listened to prayers and karakia representing various religious denominations in a service led by the Salvation Army Māori Ministry.

Leaders of New Zealand’s public service, judiciary and political parties were also invited to pray alongside them.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Hundreds gather at Te Whare Rūnanga for the Waitangi Day dawn service.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins prayed that the nation may “avoid uncertainty and anxiety”.

Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann called for Te Tiriti to be honoured. She also prayed for the judiciary.

“Guide me and all those who work in the courts to judge wisely and have empathy for all those who come before us.”

Dr Shane Reti, representing Parliament’s Opposition, read from the Book of Mormon, calling for unity and love.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw delivered a karakia to Papatūānuku and Ranginui.

ACT leader David Seymour used his opportunity to pray for “short speeches ... from politicians”. He also spoke about global conflict and prosperity.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster prayed: “As we recover from the last couple of very challenging years, we pray for restoration and healing.”

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier delivered a karakia in te reo, acknowledging Te Tiriti and calling for fairness across Aotearoa.