Analysis: David Seymour steals the show at Waitangi, but most politicians need reo help

MPs during the pōwhiri at the Treaty Grounds in Waitangi.

Political leaders on both sides need help improving their kōrero Māori, but it was ACT leader David Seymour who stole the show over the Waitangi weekend, say Kōtamutamu hosts Taurapa and Joel Maxwell.

After spending the weekend in Waitangi for the events marking the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Maxwell, a senior pou tiaki reporter at Stuff, and Taurapa, Stuff’s te ao Māori adviser and translator, gave their parting thoughts in the latest episode of Stuff’s new podcast.

The pair agreed that new Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon were among the many people on reo journeys who could benefit from a hoa kōrero Māori.

While Hipkins and Luxon used te reo Pākehā during their addresses, ACT leader Seymour came in for praise for his kōrero Māori during the parliamentary pōwhiri at the Treaty Grounds.

“David Seymour was a standout for me,” Taurapa says.

“I was blown away by the fact that he did his complete whaikōrero in te reo Māori.”

Taurapa and Maxwell also gave their verdicts on the tributes to tupuna and covered the real differences between Te Tiriti and The Treaty, as well as giving their personal highlights from the weekend.

To listen to the full episode – and the others from Waitangi weekend – click on the audio player at the top of this story.