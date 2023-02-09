Students gaining hands-on experience on new Manawatū Tararua highway

Pūhoro STEMM interns Ryan Cutler, left, and Sophie Marsden learn how to conduct soil and aggregate testing in Te Ahu a Turanga’s on-site lab.

Five Māori university students are gaining first-hand experience on one of New Zealand’s largest infrastructure projects.

It is thanks to a new partnership between student support programme Pūhoro STEMM Academy and Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway.

The students, who are studying science, social work and arts through Massey University and Victoria University of Wellington, are working on various aspects of the $620 million, 11.5km highway, which will replace the now-closed road through the Manawatū Gorge.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project spokesperson for Te Ahu a Turanga Grant Kauri said the interns on the project would receive valuable experience in STEMM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) career pathways, in which Māori make up just 2% of the workforce.

READ MORE:

* Pūhoro interns celebrate summer projects through mātauranga Māori lens

* Massey University sets new standard for Te Tiriti excellence

* New Manawatū-Hawke's Bay highway construction hits milestone



The extra M is for mātauranga (Māori knowledge).

“We share many of the values and intentions of the Pūhoro Academy so we’re happy to provide the students with learning opportunities on the project, while also benefiting from the skills and knowledge they bring to the table.”

Kauri said the partnership was one of the ways the project was creating community outcomes that would last beyond the construction of the road.

“The construction sector in particular needs leaders who can incorporate mātauranga Māori values into everything they do.

“By providing Māori students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience on a major project like this, we hope we can inspire them to pursue stemm careers that will benefit the wider community for years to come.”

Pūhoro’s Kaihautū Te Urunga Pae, Navarone Watson, said the internship programme was growing rapidly and they were seeing more Māori interested in entering the stemm workforce.

“Pūhoro is committed to bridging the gap for rangatahi transitioning from high school into stemm-related studies and on to the workforce, and the opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build industry networks is critical in enabling this.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Five students have been working as interns on the Te Ahu a Turanga Manawatū Tararua Highway project.

“Without the shared commitment and vision of our partner organisations, our rangatahi wouldn’t have access to these growth opportunities.”

Massey zoology student Saylem Napia has been working with the project’s ecology team to relocate eels from waterways that have been impacted by construction.

"It’s been great to get experience that’s relevant to my course of study. I think this will be good for my CV.

“I feel I’m going to be really well-prepared when I leave university with all the hands-on experience I’ve been getting.”

For Sophie Marsden, who’s studying anthropology at Massey, the internship is helping her develop valuable people skills.

“Whatever I end up doing, I’m sure it will involve working with people.

“On this project I’ve had such a varied range of experience with a bunch of different teams, which is helping me get better at forming connections.”

As well as working with the environmental, landscaping and lab testing teams, Marsden has also worked with the kaitiaki (guardian) team who monitor the cultural health of the project and sites of cultural significance to iwi.

Massey social work student Kobi Hopkinson-Clayton said her goal for the internship was to be more confident in her work.

“I want to improve incorporating te ao Māori into what I do and really embody those values in my work. I feel like my experience at Te Ahu a Turanga has helped me do that.

“I’ve gained better interpersonal skills and I’m much more confident working with people.”

The first intake of five students started in late 2022 and will continue through 2023. The intention is to provide opportunities for more interns throughout the project.