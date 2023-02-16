Te Matatini to go ahead, with support on offer to kapa haka grappling with cyclone's impact

The world’s largest kapa haka festival is set to remain on schedule for next week amid the chaos of Cyclone Gabrielle’s aftermath.

The board for Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata met via Zoom on Wednesday to discuss the event and how best to support kapa that would be travelling from the most heavily impacted areas to Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland for the competition’s start on Wednesday.

A particular focus was on teams from Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tairāwhiti and in Ngāti Kahungungu’s rohe.

A spokeswoman for the event said 13 delegates attended the hui and gave an overview of the impacts the cyclone has had in their regions.

Of the 45 teams performing, two teams from Ngāti Kahungunu require and will receive immediate support, a spokeswoman said.

“Hira Huata, Te Matatini rohe delegate for Ngāti Kahungunu, will provide regularly updates on how best to support their current needs and their ability to attend the festival next week in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Te Matatini sends its aroha and prayers to all whānau who’ve lost loved ones and those suffering the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We mihi to the frontline emergency service teams working tirelessly to reconnect our communities.”

In Ngāti Kahungungu’s rohe, which includes Napier, there have been fatalities and severe damage to homes and infrastructure.

Yesterday there were calls from rōpū to postpone the event again to give whānau time to deal with the impacts of the cyclone.