Radio Ngāti Porou a lifeline for a community cut off by Cyclone Gabrielle

When the Makarika River broke its banks, several Māori families were in the firing line.

Radio Ngāti Porou has been a lifeline for the East Coast community in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Iwi Radio Network station has been working with the local civil defence teams based at Whakarua Park in Ruatoria to support whānau.

“We are resilient and determined people and we have adapted to these types of weather,” Ngāti Porou chief executive Erana Reedy said.

State Highway 35 remains closed. Roads, bridges, trees, houses and schools are all affected. Ruatoria has power and is sending out notices to locals via Radio Ngāti Porou.

Te Tairāwhiti Civil Defence has a Starlink system, so it can communicate with the Emergency Co-ordination Centre in Gisborne.

“Fortunately for us here, we have been able to be able to connect through the internet, our Starlink terminals and again through Radio Ngāti Porou, which is servicing those local requirements and across the region,” Te Tairāwhiti Civil Defence’s Kumeroa Papuni-Tuhaka said.

Whakarua Park and the Ruatoria Fire Station are being used by police, army and fire and emergency personnel, medical, Civil Defence, roading crews and local volunteers to help families in need.

Also set up in the local rugby club are whānau preparing relief packs from dry foods to basic necessities. Allocation of medications, food and water to those in rural areas is high priority and being flown in by helicopter.

The Ruatoria community has banded together and is sharing back to the base what conditions whānau are in and Papuni-Tuhaka and his team are working with this intelligence and providing the support they can.

“We send this information off to ECC in Gisborne where they are co-ordinating air tasks and road movement tasks where possible. That co-ordination is really important to identify where the need is and then service that,” Papuni-Tuhaka said.

The region remains cut off, with no road access in or out of the district, and no internet or cellphone coverage. While plans have started to get coverage again, there is no timeframe available yet.

The Ministry of Education has confirmed all schools are closed until Monday at least.

