Roll over Beethoven – chamber music meets te ao Māori at Fringe Festival

Stuff's NowNext survey asked its audience the tough questions about racism and the value they place on Māori culture. (First published April 2022)

Sharn Maree, poet, of Ngāpuhi and Te Whānau ā Apanui, was standing inside the National Gallery of Canada - an extraordinary castle of glass and concrete – when Rongo Wetere approached: “Oh bub,” the founder of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa said. “Are you on the waiata?”

It’s Ottawa, but Māori can find Māori, anywhere.

Sharn Maree spoke about the daunting prospect of performing overseas in front of MPs, high commissioners, First Nation people – and Māori – in the buildup to the Aotearoa premiere of Taioro ki te Ao.

A fusion of spoken word in te reo Māori and English, and chamber music, performed with violist Donald Maurice and pianist Sherry Grant, Taioro ki te Ao is part of the Fringe Festival in Wellington.

READ MORE:

* Culture calendar for the Wellington region - Feb 17-19

* Te Rangi o Waitangi: He aha ia nei tōna pānga ki te Aotearoa o nāianei?

* Jennifer Ward-Lealand: The aroha that pushed one of our greatest actors in a new direction



Canadian-based Wetere had arrived to mihi Sharn Maree’s performance last year and accidentally hit her up as a kaiwaiata (singer) in the process.

It was a beautiful bit of irony as she actually mentioned the work of the wānanga in her poetry for the show, she said.

The Taioro ensemble started about three years ago with Sharn Maree and Maurice. Taioro ki te Ao runs for an hour and includes music written by Dunedin composer Anthony Ritchie, adding a soundtrack to the spoken word.

Supplied/Stuff The Taioro ki te Ao ensemble of performers, from left, Sherry Grant, Sharn Maree and Donald Maurice.

Sharn Maree said it was “a looking glass to Aotearoa in past and present times”. “I wrote these pieces so I could make sense, essentially, of my diary.”

She discusses colonisation, the urban drift, poverty, lack of mental wellbeing and the “colonising whakaaro” that Māori put on themselves.

“For example, moko kauae (the chin moko) … this thought process that we need to earn it, or we need to be Māori enough … in order to be worthy to practise our cultural traditions.”

Sharn Maree was born in a generation disenfranchised from what it meant to be Māori, she said.

Supplied/Stuff Taioro violist Donald Maurice.

“It wasn't until I embarked on my te reo journey, and got closer to my culture, our culture, that I realised how detrimental not having it had been.”

Audiences had strong emotional responses to the work – something not necessarily associated with chamber music, performed by a small group of instruments, generally in the Western classical tradition. The likes of Schubert, Beethoven and Mozart have composed famous chamber music pieces.

But Maurice, who retired in 2020 as a professor of music at Victoria University, said the combination of te ao Māori with Western instruments created a “beautiful fusion”.

“I've had lots of collaborations with many other cultures … but not the one in my own country. That was something that was in the back of my mind. ‘I wish I could, but I don’t know how to make that bridge.’”

Taioro ki te Ao plays at the BATS Theatre, 6pm daily, from February 23 to 26, with a 2pm matinee on February 26.