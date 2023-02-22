Te Matatini: Hundreds of kapa haka performers arrive in Tamaki Makaurau

Haka groups from across the country have arrived in Tamaki Makaurau for the kapa haka competition.

Pūtātara trumpeted across the shores of Ōkahu Bay on Auckland's waterfront as Ngāti Whātua welcomed more than 1000 people to its rohe for Te Matatini.

Haka groups from across the country have arrived in Tamaki Makaurau for the kapa haka competition, with the first performances due on Wednesday morning at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park.

Special mention was made at the pōwhiri for groups coming from regions heavily affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, Te Taitokerau, Te Tai Rāwhiti, and Ngāti Kahungunu.

But there was a sense of excitement among performers - who will take to the national stage for the first time in four years after a hiatus due to Covid-19.

Manawatū-based Te Tū Mataora group tutor Haimona Maruera said after the hiatus, his group was fizzing to take the stage.

"You know we're here, [it's] been a long few years, but te manako nui nei tātau e mahi ai i ngā āhuatanga o rātau mā ki te kainga e noho tonu nei."

But the long wait had also brought some nervousness.

Shannon Haunui-Thompson/RNZ The first performances for Te Matatini will be on Wednesday morning at Eden Park.

"We've got a few newbies, nine actually, taking the stage for the first time, so yeah bring it. There's a saying 'don't get there, be there,' and that's our core. So that's us."

Other groups are confident the excitement of the occasion will override any nerves.

Aotea Utanganui performer Tamati Maruera said the wairua in their camp was good.

"There's a good mood in camp. He pai tō tātau wairua... ō te kapa nei. He pai ngā āhuatanga, kare he paku nervousness."

Forty five teams representing 13 regions within New Zealand and Australia will perform at Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park over the next three days, with the top 12 groups performing on Saturday.