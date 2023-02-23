Tuku Iho exhibition adds another element to Te Matatini

Excitement levels were high on the first performance day at Te Matatini in Auckland.

Scraping and tapping, grinding and weaving, leaders in Māori crafts from Te Puia, the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute have brought the traditional Māori arts of whakairo and raranga to Te Matatini, the epicentre of Māori performing arts.

Kaiako of the institute are showcasing their work at the Tuku Iho | Living Legacy exhibition in the Heartland Lounge at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park.

General manager of Te Puia Eraia Kiel (Te Arawa, Kahungunu, Waikato) said that he and his team are eager to encourage the next generation of carvers, and weavers to learn these ancient traditions.

The exhibition has travelled the globe, introducing the world to Māori culture, but now it was time to bring it home, he said.

“Tuku Iho has allowed us to share our culture, traditions, and art with the world. Now, 10 years since it first toured, our own people will get to experience the mana and beauty of the exhibition.”

Hundreds of people had made their way through the exhibition by Wednesday afternoon, Kiel said.

“Tuku Iho is a celebration of who we are; the traditions, language and values that have shaped our identity as Māori, and we are proud to be able to showcase them all at Te Matatini – the heart of Māori performing arts.

“Hopefully just by coming and feeling Tuku Iho, viewing the taonga, talking to our staff, they’ll get a sense of who we are, what we do, and an importance for what we do.”

This international exhibition allows visitors to witness whakairo and tā moko in person as experts show their craft, Kiel said, with raranga (weaving) making its first live appearance at this year’s collection.

Overall it’s about the protection and preservation of the culture, Kiel said, which means passing that knowledge on to others.

Stacy Gordine (Ngāti Porou), tumu of Te Takapū o Rotowhio, the national stone and bone carving school, said he hopes to ignite a passion that calls on people to pick up the tradition.

“There’s a whakapapa to our art forms,” Gordine said.

“That’s why we’re here to hopefully create those interactions, those networks.”

The exhibition will be at Te Matatini for the duration of the festival.