Hawke's Bay rōpū ready to 'stand for home' at Te Matatini

Te Matatini 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park officially begins as Ngāti Wātua Ōrākei gives the opening karakia.

As Te Matatini kicks off, one rōpū (group) not only plans to take to the stage and give their all, but will also peforming with home in their hearts after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Tamatea Arikinui, from Pōrangahau, Hawke’s Bay, are from a region devastated by last week's weather event, with many of the team unable to properly contact each other days after Gabrielle struck.

Coordinator Helena Winiata said the last group of whānau to arrive in Tāmaki Makaurau flew in at 9pm on Tuesday night.

“We perform tomorrow, and we’ve just had a couple of run-throughs today with everyone in our group, finally,” she said.

“It was hard to leave home for some who were badly affected, but we’re here to uphold our kaupapa.”

Winiata had wondered whether Te Matatini should have been called off this year, unsure whether it was the right time to host the festival with some in the North Island still dealing with the fatal and devastating cyclone.

Eda Tang/Stuff Crowds gather at Eden Park for Te Matatini Festival 2023.

“The devastation that has hit the country, a lot of it in rural areas such as Pōrangahau. Tamatea Arikinui’s base is Pōrangahau,” she said.

Despite the circumstances, Winiata said she was looking forward to seeing her rōpū’s performance on Thursday, adding that the devastation of their home would only fuel their passion.

“I think we’ll do well. Yep, we’re standing for home and all that we love. We’ll take everything that’s happened on stage with us,” she said.

Tamatea Arikinui are set to take the stage at 12.35pm on Thursday afternoon, day two of the four day competition, in what will be their fifteenth appearance.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated/Supplied (Left to right) Piri Rongo Hetet-Wairau, Gina Ngaheu, and Renee Mitai perform at Te Matatini.

Haka groups from across the country have arrived in Tāmaki Makaurau for the kapa haka competition, with the first performances taking place on Wednesday morning at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park.

Special mention was made at the pōwhiri on Tuesday for groups coming from regions heavily affected by Cyclone Gabrielle: Te Taitokerau, Te Tai Rāwhiti, and Ngāti Kahungunu.

Forty-five teams representing 13 regions within New Zealand and Australia will perform at Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park over the next three days, with the top 12 groups performing on Saturday.