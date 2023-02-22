Ka tū te kapa nō Te Matau a Māui ki Te Matatini 'mō te kāinga te take'

Te Matatini 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park officially begins as Ngāti Wātua Ōrākei gives the opening karakia.

Kua whanake Te Matatini, engari tērā tētahi rōpū e rite ana kia whakapau i ō rātou katoa, kia titi hoki nei i te kāinga ki te ngākau nō te pānga kinotanga o te rohe rā e Huripari Gabrielle.

As Te Matatini kicks off, one rōpū (group) not only plans to take to the stage and give their all, but will also peforming with home in their hearts after the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Read this story in English here.

Nō Pōrangahau, ki Te Matau a Māui, te kapa o Tamatea Arikinui, he rohe i pāngia kinotia e ngā āhuatanga huarere o te wiki kua hori, ā, he tokomaha te ope tē taea e whakapā atu ki a rātou anō i ngā rangi i muri tata tonu iho mai i te pānga o Gabrielle.

Tamatea Arikinui, from Pōrangahau, Hawke’s Bay, are from a region devastated by last week's weather event, with many of the team unable to properly contact each other days after Gabrielle struck.

E ai ki te kairuruki Helena Winiata, ko te hiku o ngā whānau i tae ki Tāmaki Makaurau i rere mai i te 9pm i te pō Tūrei.

Coordinator Helena Winiata said the last group of whānau to arrive in Tāmaki Makaurau flew in at 9pm on Tuesday night.

“Kua tū mātou hei ākengokengo, ā, he ruarua ngā whakaharatau i te rā nei me te kapa katoa,” tāna mea mai.

“We perform tomorrow, and we’ve just had a couple of run-throughs today with everyone in our group, finally,” she said.

“Ki ētahi, kua uaua te wehe i ngā kāinga kua kino te pānga, engari kei konei mātou ki te whakamana i te kaupapa.”

“It was hard to leave home for some who were badly affected, but we’re here to uphold our kaupapa.”

Kua whakaaro ake a Helena mēnā rānei ka mahue te whakakorenga o Te Matatini i te tau nei, he kore nōna e mōhio mēnā rānei i tika kia whakahaerehia tētahi hui pēnei me te tokomaha ki Te Ika a Māui kei raro tonu e putu ana nā te huripari kino.

Winiata had wondered whether Te Matatini should have been called off this year, unsure whether it was the right time to host the festival with some in the North Island still dealing with the fatal and devastating cyclone.

Eda Tang/Stuff Te marea ki Ngā Ana Wai, ki Te Matatini 2023. / Crowds gather at Eden Park for Te Matatini Festival 2023.

“He nui te pānga kino ki te motu, te nuinga ki ngā wāhi taiwhenua pēnei i Pōrangahau. Ko Pōrangahau te kāinga o Tamatea Arikinui,” hei tāna.

“The devastation that has hit the country, a lot of it in rural areas such as Pōrangahau. Tamatea Arikinui’s base is Pōrangahau,” she said.

Ahakoa ngā āhuatanga, i kī a Helena kua hiamo ia i te kitenga atu i te tū a tōna rōpū hei ā Tāite, me te āpiti atu, mā te urupatu o te kāinga e wehi ai rātou.

Despite the circumstances, Winiata said she was looking forward to seeing her rōpū’s performance on Thursday, adding that the devastation of their home would only fuel their passion.

“Hei tāku ka pai mātou. Āe, kua tū mō te kāinga te take, mō te aroha hoki te take. Ka kawea atu e mātou ngā tūāhuatanga katoa o mātou ki te papatūwaewae,” hei tāna.

“I think we’ll do well. Yep, we’re standing for home and all that we love. We’ll take everything that’s happened on stage with us,” she said.

E takatū ana a Tamatea Arikinui kia eke ki te papatūwaewae hei te 12.35pm Tāite, hei te rangi tuarua o ngā rangi whakataetae e whā, ka mutu, koia tēnei tā rātou whakakanohitanga 15.

Tamatea Arikinui are set to take the stage at 12.35pm on Thursday afternoon, day two of the four day competition, in what will be their fifteenth appearance.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated/Supplied (Mauī ki te matau) Ko Piri Rongo Hetet-Wairau rātou ko Gina Ngaheu, ko Renee Mitai ki Te Matatini. / (Left to right) Piri Rongo Hetet-Wairau, Gina Ngaheu, and Renee Mitai perform at Te Matatini.

I ikapahi ngā kapa haka nō ngā tōpito katoa o te motu ki Tāmaki Makaurau kia whakataetae, ā, ka tū ngā kapa tuatahi hei te ata Wenerei ki Ngā Ana Wai.

Haka groups from across the country have arrived in Tāmaki Makaurau for the kapa haka competition, with the first performances taking place on Wednesday morning at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park.

I te pōhiri i te Tūrei, i mihia hoki ngā hunga kua tae mai i ngā rohe i pāngia kinotia e Huripari Gabrielle: Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tai Rāwhiti, me Ngāti Kahungunu.

Special mention was made at the pōwhiri on Tuesday for groups coming from regions heavily affected by Cyclone Gabrielle: Te Tai Tokerau, Te Tai Rāwhiti, and Ngāti Kahungunu.

E whā tekau mā rima ngā kapa e whakakanohi ana i ngā rohe 13 o roto i Aotearoa me Te Whenua Moemoeā ka tū ki Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 ki Ngā Ana Wai hei ngā rangi e toru e kainamu ana, ā, ka tū ngā tino kapa 12 hei ā Hātarei.

Forty-five teams representing 13 regions within New Zealand and Australia will perform at Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park over the next three days, with the top 12 groups performing on Saturday.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.