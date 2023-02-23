Hot Takes: Te Matatini day two and Angitū set the bar high, kapa haka fans say

Te Matatini day two has started strong, with one rōpū earning two haka from their ope after an emotional performance at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park on Thursday.

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Tauira Mai Tawhiti, Kia Ngāwari, Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara, and Angitū took to the stage, and the crowd was pumped. Pou Tiaki reporter Maxine Jacobs spoke to a few spectators for their ‘Hot Takes’.

Mihiwai Ward (Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa) was moved by the dedication of Tūhourangi’s performance to Hereana Roberts.

“The best group so far that I’ve seen is Tūhourangi, they were on earlier this morning, very sad.

READ MORE:

* Hot Takes: $15 kina shots and bringing the fire back to Te Matatini

* Tuku Iho exhibition adds another element to Te Matatini

* Ka tū te kapa nō Te Matau a Māui ki Te Matatini 'mō te kāinga te take'



“One of the young women who used to be in that group passed away six months ago, so they did their whole bracket dedicated to her, Hereana Roberts, and she used to compose all the songs, many of the songs of Tūhourangi Wāhiao. A beautiful, beautiful person.”

But her hot take was Angitū – who earned two haka from the crowd after their performance.

“Angitū was good, looks like an up-and-coming group ... I’m hoping that they will get somewhere because they were fantastic, and they played to a younger audience too. The other groups [are] more kaumātua.”

Amaru Donaldson (Ngāti Tūwharetoa) was just there to enjoy the “vibes of hakas”, but they also had whakaaro (opinions) on who brought the fire on Thursday morning.

David White/Stuff Whānau from across the motū are at Te Matatini supporting their favourites as day two of the festival gets under way.

Donaldson was also super impressed with Angitū.

“They’ve definitely set the bar for the rest of the groups to come. Personally, I think [Angitū] are going to take it out, but for now, it’s definitely too early to say. They were beautiful, blew us out of the water.”

Anahera Ngahiwi (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungungu ki te Wairoa, Waikato-Tainui) said she was just there to be Māori, but Angitū had captivated her.

“We just finished watching Angitū, and they were so amazing I was trying not to cry. And the mōteatea, which is not an item everybody likes, but that’s what stood out to me the most.”

Veeshayne Patuwai (Ngāti Hine) confessed she was there to see Angitū and Ngā Tūmanako, but she was impressed by Te Kapa Haka o Ngā Pua o Te Kōwhara’s long poi.

“The long poi was amazing, that was incredible – and it was a tāne, right, who did it?

“I think lots of people are here to support their whānau and really cheer for their whānau. It’s awesome, I love it, the vibe, the wairua is right on, it’s amazing."