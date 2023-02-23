Hot Takes: The kapa haka, the kai, and the wairua of Te Matatini day two

As waiata and haka reverberate throughout Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park, there is no denying the electric vibe at Te Matatini.

The return of the competition, throngs of supporters screaming and cheering for their favourite rōpū, has also seen many scope out new groups to align with.

Newcomers Te Hekenga ā Rangi commanded the attention of the stadium, with long-time favourites Angitū and Ngā Tūmanako getting a euphoric reception from thousands of screaming fans.

Melissa Harema (Te Rarawa) dropped everything to get to Te Matatini this year, showing her support for te ao Māori on her face with tino rangatiratanga flag-coloured eyebrows.

“I actually shut my business down today so my employees and I could come, this is our team building. We’re all Hokianga too, so we’re just here to soak it up.

“It’s pretty electric, as I left to go to the wharepaku, so many people are coming in.”

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Melissa Harema is looking forward to seeing Te Mātārae I Ōrehu perform.

Lee Kershaw Karaitiana (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāti Rūānui, Ngāti Porou) was excited to watch Te Tū Mataora perform their bracket this afternoon.

“Te Tū Mataora from Rangitāne just got off the stage and I have some whānau in that group which I’m here to support today, so I hope that they achieved what they wanted to achieve.

“What I saw on this side was amazing, e mihi nei ki a rātou, e mihi nei ki te kaupapa o Te Matatini, tēnā koe.”

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Lee Kershaw Karaitiana was excited to watch Rangitāne kapa Te Tū Mataora perform on Thursday afternoon.

But awe has not been limited to the stage.

Across the marketplace, kai and inu have been in high demand, with lines longer than the onesat the Eden Park wharepaku.

Māori delicacies have been selling out, with kaimahi manning the burners run off their feet trying to keep up with demand.

There’s still two more days of Te Matatini, so for those at home looking for their haka fix, the livestream continues tomorrow from 8am via TVNZ.

Eda Tang/Stuff Anaru Tobin’s seafood stall at Te Matatini is a popular spot selling kina and oyster shots, cream pāua and other kaimoana (seafood).

Friday’s schedule

Te Tini o Rehua, Rangitāne – 8.15am

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa – 8.50am

Te Reanga Morehu o Ratana, Aotea – 9.25am

Te Pikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Te Arawa – 10am

Te Kai o te Ata

Te Kapa Haka o Kura Tai Waka, Te Tauihu – 11.25am

Hātea Kapa Haka, Te Tai Tokerau – 12pm

Ōpōtiki-Mai-Tawhiti, Mātaatua – 12.35pm

Ngā Manu a Tāne, Waitaha – 1.10pm

TePou o Mangataawhiri, Tainui – 1.45pm

Te Wā Tina

Tū Te Manawa Maurea, Tairāwhiti – 3pm

Waihīrere, Tairāwhiti – 3.35pm

Te Hoe ki Mātangireia, Te Whenua Moemoeā – 4.10pm

Te Roopū Manutaki, Tāmaki Makaurau – 4.45pm

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui, Mātaatua – 5.20pm