Te Matatini: Australian team working to revitalise Māori culture

An Australian-based Te Matatini team is working not only to perform, but also share their kaupapa and do their bit to revitalise te ao Māori for Māori living in Australia.

Te Hoe Ki Matangireia, part of Te Whenua Moemoeā (the land of the dreamtime) rōpū based in Australia, is taking the stage at Te Matatini on Friday representing the entirety of the nation.

Rōpū member Melany Kerr said despite setbacks due to Covid and festival rescheduling, the rōpū was both ‘pumped’ and ‘prepared’ to get the opportunity to perform for Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We only sent in our letter (to get into Te Matatini) in July, then had to wait for a reply. We didn’t actually start practising until September,” she said.

“From December we were practising every weekend. We have performers from Melbourne, who would fly into Sydney every weekend for practises.”

Kerr said some members came in with almost no cultural knowledge, due to having grown up so far away from their whenua, but had since gone on to thrive in the kapa haka space.

Eda Tang/Stuff The rōpū were both ‘pumped’ and ‘prepared’ to get the opportunity to perform in Te Matatini.

“Every year we have people who will join our whānau who have had zero contact with te ao Māori. Second, third, sometimes fourth generation born in Australia,” she said.

In the 2016 Australian census, just over 142,000 people recorded Māori ancestry – about one in six of the total Māori population.

“Parents have no idea about tikanga or reo. With some of our young ones their connection to New Zealand is the All Blacks, and that’s the be all and end all.”

“(Kapa haka) gives us the opportunity to start from ground roots with everyone, covering off our tikanga, reo, everything.”

Eda Tang/Stuff Te Hoe Ki Matangireia will take the stage on Friday at 4.45pm.

Kerr said this was something Māori who were brought up in the culture “take for granted”.

Te Hoe Ki Matangireia would be bringing a number of important kaupapa to their performance, Kerr said. This will include a tribute to a matua of the rōpū, as well as the debate surrounding a marae being built in Sydney.

Kerr said she was excited to see her rōpū in action.

“I’m blessed to have been a performer my whole life. I usually have some level of anxiety with a performance. But for some reason this year I’m just really looking forward to the stage.”

Te Hoe Ki Matangireia are set to take the stage on Friday at 4.45pm.

Te Matatini began on Wednesday and will finish with the finals on Saturday.