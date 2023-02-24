Rain fails to dampen spirits as Te Matatini fans come prepared

Flooding, a cyclone and now more rain will not stop the world’s biggest kapa haka event from carrying on.

It’s clear, Te Matatini fans have followed the weather forecast as closely as the haka as whānau quickly changed out pōtae (hats) for brollies in a matter of seconds.

As the skies opened up over the crowds of cheering fans at Eden Park, whānau whipped out their Kathmandu jackets, plastic ponchos and umbrellas just as fast.

READ MORE:

* Hot Takes: The kapa haka, the kai, and the wairua of Te Matatini day two

* What makes up a performance bracket for Te Matatini?

* Cheat Sheet: Everything spectators need to know about Te Matatini

* Many Auckland hotels fully booked out as Te Matatini kicks off



And for those who didn’t come prepared, Te Whānau o Waipareira Trust had them covered, swapping out their free sunblock and hats for free rain jackets for the fans.

MetService says Auckland is in for a wet afternoon and evening, heavy at times, with rain expected to ease on Saturday morning, so whānau at the festival are in for a bit of a rainy show.

Eda Tang/Stuff Whānau were prepared for the rain at Te Matatini, being held at Eden Park in Auckland.

Te Matatini organisers say the show will go on despite the rain, with sheltered seating on level six at Eden Park opened for those sitting front of house, near the stage.

Popular rōpū were ready to take the stage this afternoon, including crowd favourites Waihīrere, Tū Te Manawa Maurea, Te Rōpū Manutaki, Te Hoe ki Mātangireia, and Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui.