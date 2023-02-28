Echoes of Ringo: The ongoing debate over the role of the royal family in modern society

Princess Anne visiting the Riding for the Disabled Association in Porirua, Wellington, where she unveiled a plaque.

OPINION: Human history is rich, complex and compelling; filled with tremendous falls from grace, famous ill-deeds, epic misunderstandings, fallibilities aplenty.

From Tony Stark’s arrival as Iron Man in phase one through to the multiverse saga, it’s been a hell of a ride.

Sorry – excuse me if I get a bit confused between fictional and real history after the recent visit by Princess Anne.

Personally I find it difficult to think about the royals as anything but a fiction-adjacent gang of bejewelled, crown-wearing, ultra-wealthy super-villains who used to chop people’s heads off. Now they snip ribbons and shake hands like recovering Voldemorts – redemption by public service. And if in 2023 they’re still super-villains, then they’re a cartel pushing itself as the drug.

But who am I to criticise people’s need for self-medication?

As Aotearoa dealt with Cyclone Gabrielle, we were given words of comfort from Princess Anne, who was in the country on unrelated matters.

As a writer, the tricky thing with the royals is shielding the feelings of their devoted, decent subjects from my own doubts about the decency of royals as subjects of devotion.

I don’t want to hurt feelings, but I mean, if they were The Beatles, which one would Princess Anne even be? I’m pretty sure the Queen was Paul McCartney. That leaves the rest as mere echoes of Ringo.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Anne offered words of comfort for Cyclone Gabrielle while in Aotearoa.

Nevertheless, her words indeed gave comfort to some, and to others gave a sense of perspective, of New Zealand’s place in history and the wider world. Adversity is something from which we’ve recovered alongside this Buckingham whānau over the years. We’ll do it again now.

As Māori we have our own enduring connection to the past and the future, our whakapapa. We’ve never been stranded alone in the present, setting signal fires for company on so many empty islands. Nor did we forget our founding document signed at Waitangi: a high-five in 1840 with the extended tentacle of a global empire under the Crown.

Such interactions in Te Moana-nui-a-Kiwa always left a bit of slime on our hands.

In 1779, Captain James Cook, a revered explorer for some in New Zealand, was killed when he tried to personally kidnap the Hawaiian king from his home. It was the sort of simple cultural whoopsie anyone could make, like if I turned up to Clarence House and tried to lead Charles (HRH Ringo III) out to a waiting getaway Uber.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles might have had an epiphany about the getting down with the new ways of doing things. (File photo)

Not even I’d be so shamelessly stupid as to do that. It was just a different time in that century, I guess, when not bathing and monumental idiocy were all the style.

As many people get old, they learn to dislike the younger generations. I don’t, which I guess just proves how much I dislike learning.

Or, maybe there’s a myth of intergenerational disintegration: a by-product of getting old and disintegrating ourselves. We’re supposedly better than our kids, who are part of an endless moral, physical and mental decline from the heroes of Captain Cook’s time to today’s device-wielding slackers.

But we’re not piggybacking on gods, we’re just a bunch of increasingly confused and irritable elders, borne through new epochs on the goodwill of our youngers and betters.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “As many people get old they learn to dislike the younger generations. I don’t, which I guess just proves how much I dislike learning.”

It’s a beautiful thing to see a kaumātua having the times-have-changed epiphany.

This year Charles released a statement marking Waitangi Day in English and reo Māori. The old guy’s getting down with the changing times.

As has been pointed out to me, this leaves little wriggle room for the anti-reo loonies in Aotearoa.

So for those having nervous breakdowns, can I offer these calming words from King Charles. “E whakamānawa atu nei mātou ko tōku whānau ki a koutou katoa.” (My family and I join in sending you all our warmest good wishes.)

There you go, the royals have a point after all.