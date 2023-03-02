Response to Cyclone Gabrielle shows 'Te Tiriti in true partnership'

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has seen first-hand the destruction caused in the Hawke's Bay by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tucked beneath the grandstand of Hastings’ Tomoana Showgrounds, out of earshot of the army of volunteers and Defence Force staff hurriedly packing supplies, is a boardroom coordinating the entire aid effort.

Those around the table are a unique bunch, because iwi is sitting alongside Civil Defence and the New Zealand Defence Force.

Henry Heke has been appointed Civil Defence Emergency Management iwi controller, working alongside group controller Ian Macdonald.

While the statutory power sits with the group controller, from Macdonald and Heke’s perspective they are on equal standing.

“We work on a no-surprises basis. Henry is part of the decision-making process on any matters that may have impact on our communities,” Macdonald said.

Lieutenant Commander Ambrose O’Halloran said the work was “very much” led by iwi and partnered with Civil Defence, while the Defence Force worked in the background.

Heke said the military put its professional skills and assets “into the kete, so that we share the resources together”.

“We will learn from the professionalism that the Defence Force has, and then we'll start to place in our community champions that can stay here when they have to move on to other concerns or kaupapa.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Civil Defence Emergency Management iwi controller Henry Heke at the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

Ngāti Kahungunu were not the only ones learning, they were also adding their own expertise to the collective kete.

“If [authorities] require our assistance with our experience and our expertise around kawa and tikanga, our protocols and our etiquette, then we want to let everybody know that we are there to assist,” Heke said.

He described it as a high trust working environment: “Te Tiriti in true partnership.”

Heke and Macdonald were working to formalise the agreement.

Heke said he would like to get to a place where the statutory power was equally shared, but acknowledged where they were now was “a far leap from where others are”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff An aerial view of Hastings showing the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tomoana Showgrounds had become the main warehousing and distribution hub for relief aid across the region.

Pallets of chicken instant noodles, charcoal, nappies, fuel, generators and triple chocolate cookies were constantly being dropped off, then sent on to their rightful place.

Requests from isolated communities came in to Civil Defence by email, were prioritised and then assigned either an air or road delivery from the NZDF.

“The collaboration at a local level has underpinned the ability for us to deliver relief supplies to those isolated communities,” Lieutenant Colonel Mike Nochete said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Pallets of food are dropped off at the showgrounds before being distributed to those in need.

Heke did not like the phrase “isolated communities” though.

“The term we use here is whānau pounamu ... the pounamu being the most precious gem and whānau being families. We consider them as the precious gems.

“We don’t use the term ‘vulnerable families’ or ‘hard to reach’, because we know where they are, we just have to get to them.

“And being whānau pounamu, whether you’re Māori, or non-Māori ... if you explain to us who you are, where you are, how we get a hold of you and what’s your situation, that’s what we’re about.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Donated items are sorted and packaged at the showgrounds before being sent out.

Heke said longevity of the operation was one of the reasons why iwi involvement was crucial.

“As hau kāinga, as tangata whenua, including all tangata whenua, we will be here when everyone else has to move on and carry on with their other duties”.

The mammoth effort had taken its toll.

After visiting group after group in need, “you kind of cry dry tears” because of the sheer scale of the disaster, he said.

“So you know, we’ve got a lot of healing to do. This, I believe, will bring our country together as a stronger nation.”