From marae lawns to the Beehive: Hamilton West MP Tama Potaka delivers maiden speech

Hamilton West is “bellwether, agrarian, entrepreneurial, youthful, and brown”, Tama Potaka said.

Tama Potaka has gone “from hay bales and mowing the marae lawns” to practising law in New York – and now to entering Aotearoa’s Parliament.

Draped in a korowai, Potaka delivered his maiden address on Tuesday, after Cyclone Gabrielle pushed out the initial date.

As the new MP for Hamilton West made his stand, he was accompanied by two vintage portraits of his ancestors Utiku Potaka and Rora Te Oiroa Goff, and a crowd of supporters peered down from the pews above.

Potaka won the Hamilton West seat by more than 2285 votes in a December 2022 byelection, triggerd when former Labour candidate turned independent Dr Gaurav Sharma resigned from his Labour seat.

Potaka spoke of his rural Kiwi upbringing and time at Columbia University, stating any young person could go from “mowing marae lawns...to an Ivy League institution”.

“I didn't study brain surgery; I studied law, its power and influence and generally well-founded construction,” he said.

But he also gave plenty of nods to his Hamilton West electorate, adding ”whānau, if you haven't been to The Base shopping centre in Hamilton West, now is your time”.

Potaka described his patch as “bellwether, agrarian, entrepreneurial, youthful, and brown”.

“Thirty-five percent of us are Māori and Pasifika,” he said.

Potaka worked as a general manager at Tainui Group Holdings in Hamilton for more than seven years as well as driving developments on behalf of Tainui in the city and Waikato.

With his legal background, he wanted to see law continue to influence and empower all New Zealanders by balancing indigenous, Treaty, and international rights.

This included being cautious about tikanga within law.

Education would be another focus, Potaka said, as he yearned for “a world-class parenting education and learning environment” where all could succeed.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Potaka paid tribute to his whānau in his maiden address. He’s pictured with, from left, wife Ariana Paul and children Tiaria Potaka and Aorangi Potaka. They also have a third child, Te Awarua Tamatereka.

Potaka listed many of his achievements, and clearly he sought not just “myrtle berries in the forest”, but knowledge from far and wide.

This referred to a whakataukī about the bird that consumes knowledge owning the world: “Ko te manu e kai ana i te miro nōnā te ngahere, ko te manu e kai ana i te matauranga nōnā te ao”.

Parliament, “the highest court and marae ātea in the land”, would be his next endeavour.

It’s a full circle moment for Potaka, who drew on his whakapapa and said his formative years reflect the National Party values.

“I was raised in rural New Zealand. Rata, Makaranui, Ākitio, Ōpunakē on "Surf Highway 45,” he said.

“My bones lie in those places and on the far-flung battlefields of the Pioneer and Māori Battalions.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Potaka, centre, won the Hamilton West seat after sitting MP Dr Gaurav Sharma, pictured to his right, resigned from Labour, initiating a by-election.

Potaka also credited his parents, Patty and Joe, who he said “sculpted” his life and worked “to ensure not one more acre of family land was lost from whānau ownership”.

“They sought to reincarnate collective Mōkai Pātea enterprise of the late 19th century, only to be crushed through relentless land alienation and prejudice,” he said.

By the final paragraphs, Potaka looked up, swallowing signs of tears as he addressed his wife Ariana and their children.

A rousing haka from Potaka’s whānau rang out as he finished.

From mowing lawns at his marae to practising law for some of the biggest clients in the world, Potaka is back home to serve his people.

“It's a privilege, and now my responsibility, to serve Hamilton West in this fine house, and, indeed, to serve all New Zealanders.”