In pictures: Auckland schools wow on day one of Polyfest

Auckland schools have come out with a bang to deliver some complex and moving performances on day one of Polyfest.
The ASB Polyfest is being held over two dates, first at the Manukau Sports Bowl from March 8–11 and from April 3–5 at the Due Drop Events Centre for the Māori competition.
Day one saw schools go head-to-head on the Diversity Stage in front of a packed crowd and a panel of judges.
The stage was added to honour the cultures that weren’t previously included in the festival.
Here’s how day one went down, in photos.