In pictures: Auckland schools wow on day one of Polyfest

Day one of Auckland Polyfest saw the Diversity Stage come alive with performances by high school students from across the city.

Auckland schools have come out with a bang to deliver some complex and moving performances on day one of Polyfest.

The ASB Polyfest is being held over two dates, first at the Manukau Sports Bowl from March 8–11 and from April 3–5 at the Due Drop Events Centre for the Māori competition.

Day one saw schools go head-to-head on the Diversity Stage in front of a packed crowd and a panel of judges.

The stage was added to honour the cultures that weren’t previously included in the festival.

Here’s how day one went down, in photos.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A põwhiri kicked off Polyfest in Auckland on Wednesday morning.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Some 200 students were giving it their all to pōwhiri the guests.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The two sides are exchanging speeches, an important part of the process of bringing two parties together.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Botany Downs Secondary College Indian group, who choreographed their work themselves, and rehearsed before and after school, plus through their lunch hours.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Botany Downs Secondary’s Chinese group’s performance was about a girl reaching for her dreams but being beaten back by forces out of her control.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The group has used a mix of traditional Chinese dance with contemporary or modern choreography, to tell their story.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The crowd was screaming for them as they moved effortlessly between performance numbers.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Māngere College’s Karen group had handkerchiefs in their hands, twirling them in time with the music.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Aorere College’s Indian group bought a banner with the Polyfest theme - Mana Motuhake, creating one’s own destiny.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff James Cook High School’s Indian group addressed the group before they began, saying they feel blessed and proud to represent their school.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Punjabi group from Botany Downs Secondary College started with a traditional older track but have moved into newer modern music.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Their dance is usually performed during joyous times, a way to express emotion.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff These boys, though there were just three of them, took to the entire stage with strong choreography.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Tahitian Group from Massey High had every single judge filming their performance on their phones.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Kelston Girls’ High Fijian group was dressed in a mixture of tapa cloth and cotton, with black paint on their chests and faces.