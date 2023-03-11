'Dance my heart out': Polyfest wraps up with Pasifika dancing and chee-hoos aplenty

Day one of Auckland Polyfest saw the Diversity Stage come alive with performances by high school students from across the city.

“We did it!”

A group of McAuley High School students squealed and ran into each other's arms after stepping off the Samoa stage on the final day of ASB Polyfest at the Manukau Sports Bowl in Auckland on Saturday.

As the girls celebrated – chee-hoos aplenty – their teachers and parents wiped away tears of pride – an emotion in no shortage across all the stages.

It was estimated about 60,000 people attended Polyfest this week, where 8000 students from 181 cultural groups representing 55 schools performed traditional speech, song and dance.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff McAuley High School students take to the Samoa stage with their performance, Tavaluga.

It’s the first time in several years that the festival has gone ahead without a hitch, following cancellations due to the Christchurch terror attacks in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The support of this year’s crowds would have been sorely missed by the performers last year, when the competition went ahead in front of judges only.

For most, it’s not about the win, but the chance to celebrate their culture and embrace their Pasifika heritage.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff St Peters College ahead of performing a Tongan mako.

St Peters College student Jacob Paea, 16, said performing a Tongan mako – a high-energy dance to a very fast rhythm – in front of so many people was exciting.

“You need to know your roots and where you came from. Make the legacy live on.”

Manurewa High School’s Sarai Makara-Moreland, 16, was completely out of breath as she stepped off the Cook Islands stage following their high-energy performance.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manurewa High School performs on the Cook Islands stage.

She said it was a “real privilege” and “a blessing” to get on stage tell the audience: “Hey look, this is my culture. This is where I’m from.”

“The most important thing was we made it up there, and we performed as a team. We are going out, win or lose, as a team.”

Fauritina Lemate, 17, of McAuley High School was emotional following their performance, named Tavaluga.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manurewa High School students were left out of breath following their high-energy performance.

It was the culmination of gathering six days a week, for around seven weeks, to perfect the choreography.

Her Samoan culture was her passion and made her want to “dance my heart out”.

Polyfest will continue in three weeks' time when Māori kapa haka takes to the stage at Due Drop Events Centre (formerly the Vodafone Events Centre), from April 3-5.