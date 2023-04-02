Free fees spark electrical career for Tokoroa mum of five

April Jones studied electrical in the Toi Ohomai Electrical Pre-Trade programme and ended up top of her class.

Live wire mum of five April Jones loves a challenge and has seen her hard work pay off after landing a job as an apprentice sparky with one of the country’s largest timber manufacturers.

A fees-free incentive was the push Jones needed to pursue a career in the trades, and she said she wanted to choose a career which would positively impact her family and prove, once again, that women could do anything.

Now she’s the only female in her trade – an apprentice with Carter Holt Harvey, specialising in industrial electrical – and in the engineering department.

“I tell you, being a brown Polynesian woman in this industry is the greatest feeling,” she said.

The journey started when, soon after the initial Covid-19 pandemic eased, Jones took up the Government’s offer of free fees as part of the Trades Training Apprenticeship Fund, set up to help industries that desperately needed workers.

She enrolled in the Toi Ohomai Electrical Pre-Trade programme at Rotorua’s Mokoia campus and didn’t look back – the bright spark was also the top student in her class.

“I chose to study electrical because I knew it would be a challenge and I love to challenge myself,” she said.

“I made a really good bond with my tutor, Mike Hastie at Toi Ohomai.

“He checked in on me regularly after the course to see how I was going and was happy to give me a reference for the apprenticeship I applied for.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff “I chose to study electrical because I knew it would be a challenge and I love to challenge myself,” April Jones said (file photo).

Jones said studying while having young children was a challenge, but with help from her husband and children, it was manageable.

“My husband and I have an awesome routine with our kids, and they adjusted well when I became a student.

“When Mike told me I was awarded the top student I wanted to cry.

“I sacrificed a lot when I finished my job to study and knowing my learning was being recognised made me feel proud of myself. All my sacrifices were definitely worth it.”

Six months after her course finished she took up an apprenticeship with Carter Holt Harvey and, with only one year left to go, was loving every minute.

“Carter Holt Harvey is an amazing place to work. I love the work I do, and I have a great group of electricians who I learn from every day.

“The support is amazing and provides a space for me to enjoy what I do.”

“Toi Ohomai provided me with the skills I needed. Putting all the work that I learned into physical practice amazes not just myself and my family, but my community as well.

“I really do hope I have influenced other women to follow in my footsteps. If anything, women are just as hard-working, strong and confident.”

She said women shouldn’t let the fear of doing something new hold them back from achieving great things.

“Women are powerful, and we all need reminding that we can do whatever we put our mind to, even if it’s something you never knew you were capable of.

“In five years’ time, I see myself fully qualified. Hopefully one day, I’ll get to train other women in the electrical trade.”