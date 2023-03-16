'Slap in the face': Marae graduation controversy at Waikato

There won’t be a marae graduation in April and that prompted protest from Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – the Māori student cohort. Pictured is a 2014 marae graduation.

Having no marae graduation at the University of Waikato is a “slap in the face”, Māori student leaders say, and they’re worried it might not just be for this April.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The university says the “break” from usual tradition is because of short notice that the new campus pā wouldn’t be finished in time – and there was a communication breakdown.

The two groups are now in discussions about the ceremonies usually held at the campus marae, Te Kohinga Mārama.

The April marae graduation had been pencilled in for the new multi-million dollar pā at the Hamilton campus, where future ceremonies were expected to shift.

READ MORE:

* Waikato teachers say action is needed or industry will lose more teachers

* Ngāti Pōrou protest through University of Waikato after racism claims

* Contractors appointed, construction begins, at new $85m Waikato University student hub

* Mixed reaction from city leaders to Waikato University's $90m complex



By February, however, the university recognised the venue would not be complete in time.

April graduations were shifted to the Globlox Arena in Hamilton, which was detailed through email.

In a video shared online, members of Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – the Māori student cohort – performed a stirring haka in protest, and are now collecting submissions opposing the move.

Stuff Previously, the university’s Te Kohinga Mārama marae hosted graduation ceremonies (file photo).

“The Pā, which is our new marae and all of our graduations were going to take place there, but we only learnt late in February that The Pā couldn’t be completed,” the group said.

“We feel as though not allowing our Māori students to graduate at the marae is a slap in the face to the hard work and dedication they have shown to not only complete their degrees but also representing the university.”

Marae ceremonies allow Māori and all cultures to celebrate achievements with whānau and friends, in a space that’s their “home away from home”, Te Waiora said.

Vice Chancellor of the university Neil Quigley said running graduations was “a huge logistical exercise” with several thousand attendees.

Students are not normally consulted, and consulting widely “at very short notice” is not usually possible.

University of Waikato/Supplied April’s marae graduation ceremony was pencilled in for the new multipurpose development called The Paa, but it won’t be finished in time (file photo).

It was unfortunate the students hadn’t shared their concerns with him first, Quigley said.

But he did think there had been a communication breakdown between students and the university, and they were working to find a solution.

The decision to skip the marae graduation ceremony was an “interim measure” to get through April, Quigley said.

The university was planning to host all graduations at The Pā, with marae graduations taking place on a new marae on site, given the limited space at Te Kohinga Mārama.

“We simply took the opportunity to say perhaps while we’re thinking about what graduation at The Pā is going to look like in the future, we can take a break from having a marae graduation on this one occasion,” Quigley said.

Hosting graduations at Te Kohinga Mārama in the meantime could be an option, he said.

Stuff Waikato University Vice Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley said they couldn’t consult all the students at short notice, but felt there was a communication breakdown (file photo).

Miscommunication or a lack of clarity seemed to be the crux of the issue, deputy Vice Chancellor Māori Sarah Jane Tiakiwai said.

“I wouldn’t say it was a removal...we haven’t yet had the discussion about what the marae graduation would look like a The Pā,” she said.

“We are currently in discussion with Te Waiora... I’ve given undertakings that we will talk directly to them.”

Decisions had to be made quickly, Tiakiwai said, and there were layers of people like herself who were informed about the decision to shift the ceremony, rather than carry out widespread consultation.

Stuff The Pā is expected to cost $70m to $90m (file photo).

Alumni and educator Maria Huata has had a long-standing connection with Te Kohinga Mārama, which she considered to be her home.

Graduations on campus were temporarily “put to rest” until The Pā was complete, but there was still an opportunity to host marae graduation at Te Kohinga Mārama.

She had attended multiple marae graduations and said they were a “distinct and unique indigenous experience”.

“Thousands of students of all races and ethnicity have graduated on the marae,” Huata said.

“It’s not just for Māori, it’s for all people.”

Ongoing discussions are taking place between the students and the university with an updated decision to be released next week.