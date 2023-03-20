Cops provide pop-gun justice for some, heavy-handed overkill for others

Armed police terrorised kura kids in December last year after a complaint about a toy pop gun. (File photo)

OPINION: The overkill choir was on song on December 9, 2022, now I'm waiting to see if they get a tune-up from IPCA.

Seven uniformed school kids, aged 13 to 16, were minding their own business in a car outside their school when a horde of shouting cops forced them out onto their knees at gunpoint.

There were multiple police cars, dogs, tasers, pistols, assault rifles. And the reason?

A person at nearby swimming pools spotted a 12-year-old with a flashing toy pop gun, given out as a Secret Santa gift on that last day of school and called in the cops.

In my opinion, the other reason, even though we might not want to believe it, was because these kids were Māori.

As reported by Stuff, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o te Whānau Tahi in Ōtautahi Christchurch has laid a complaint with police and the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) over the December incident involving its students and armed police.

When the story came out, Police Canterbury metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police “remained committed” to meeting the school after the event. However, given it had been four months and counting, I’m wondering if officers were waiting to attend the students’ graduation ceremony at the same time.

As for the person who called the cops, I don’t know what’s worse – whether they deliberately exaggerated the risk, or if they just freaked out in terror when they saw young Māori people. Who knows, maybe in their fantasies they were actually the hero.

Either way, the police were happy to oblige their hysteria.

The same can’t be said for the lead-footed response to Mongrel Mob members causing “chaos” and intimidating patients and families at Christchurch Hospital, also last December.

When the mother of a cancer patient pleaded for officers to attend as patched, maskless morons set up around the intensive care unit where her immunocompromised son was recovering, the cops declined the invitation. She told Stuff her teenage son’s life meant nothing to the police.

Afterwards IPCA sent her a letter stating, among other things, that no offences had taken place (it’s nice in hindsight to know this, I guess); there was no request for help from staff (if you’re menaced at a hospital, remember to escalate your concerns through appropriate onsite channels) and that no officers were available anyway.

Perhaps they were swarming around another carload of schoolkids and pointing guns in their faces.

I know there were no reports of firearms, as far as we're aware, in the hospital. But could police explain what happened to the person whose 111 call triggered the kura kids incident?

That person endangered school kids’ lives and, at the very least, left them traumatised, shocked and untrusting of the law.

And in the end, there were no firearms in that case, either

I don’t like gangs, but I do know poverty, astronomically high Māori incarceration rates, unsafe historic youth facilities, and whānau being stripped of their culture and language are some of the primary reasons behind these violent entities.

Ironically, kura kaupapa schools are beautiful places where young Māori people become future leaders, grow up immersed in their culture and language, and generally – you know – succeed.

Joel Maxwell: “In my opinion the police response in both cases, veering wildly from heavy-handed to completely hands-off, is unsatisfactory.”

In my opinion the police response in both cases, veering wildly from heavy-handed to completely hands-off, is unsatisfactory.

I know both incidents happened last year, and while IPCA has responded to one of them, we still need to keep a spotlight on how things play out with the kura.

You might argue that the institution of policing can’t be that racist when it refuses to react to Māori gang members frightening people in hospitals.

But there is something insidious and broken with the system when police instead point assault rifles and tasers at unarmed Māori school kids.

I guess nobody said an institution can’t be racist and lazy at the same time.