Business working with Māori landowners to restore native forestry

At the opening Tamata Hauha in Marton, chief executive Blair Jackson and Climate Change minister James Shaw speak of the advantages of transitional forestry.

A company working with Māori landowners is using forestry as a way to create cash flow for farmers and help restore forests of native trees.

Tāmata Hauhā works with Māori landowners all over New Zealand to plant trees on marginal country that is too steep or erosion prone for farming.

It offers advice and pays for everything, including clearing land, pest control and seedlings, then shares the carbon net profit 50-50.

The organisation held an opening for its new premises in Marton, Rangitīkei on Tuesday, one year since it began operating.

Tāmata Hauhā kaiwhakahaere matua (chief executive) Blair Jamieson said their main work was creating more transitional forestry.

“That's where you start off with planting both exotics and natives, and over time you're reducing those exotics from those areas and are planting more natives.”

He said this created the right soil conditions for growing native trees and supercharged their growth. It also earned money through the Emissions Trading Scheme with carbon credits from exotic trees, like pine trees, sequestering carbon.

Climate change minister James Shaw attended the opening and they took him to a transition forest on a farm in the hills near Shannon in Horowhenua.

Exotic trees such as pine, eucalyptus and cedar trees have been planted, with native trees growing underneath.

Jamieson said without transitional forestry, it could cost $20,000 per hectare to establish a native forest and take 40 years to break even with the Emissions Trading Scheme price.

The Tāmata Hauhā approach could do it for a 10th of the price and it reinvested the money earnt in more native planting.

Stuff Tāmata Hauhā chief executive Blair Jackson says their main work is creating transitional forestry.

“It’s using the exotics as a form of cash flow to make native restoration and planting a viable opportunity because the present option, it's not viable.

“The only way that native forestry would be viable from day one today is if the price of the carbon was $356. That’s the only way that it becomes a profitable opportunity.”

He said this was a better option than turning income-earning farms into pine trees, something which had been happening in parts of the country due to the price of carbon credit forestry.

“How do we do sheep and beef and forestry. It's not either or ... until people can understand the ETS doesn't have to be a pine or native conversation and say hold on, there's a whole lot of other exotics we have out there that can be used that create biodiversity outcomes that create opportunities for the landowners.”

Jamieson said a study by the Ministry for Primary Industries found 80% of Māori land was operating well under industry standards and half of that wasn’t used.

Tāmata Hauhā crews can clear land of gorse and blackberry, which some farmers may not bother doing because of the cost. With Tāmata Hauhā planting trees on the land, both parties get a financial return.

Stuff Climate change minister James Shaw believes Tāmata Hauhā’s methods could become widespread.

Green Party MP Shaw said there were few models of transitional forestry around the country and the one at Shannon showed there were ways to maximise a return on sequestering carbon, as well as growing natives.

He believed the model could become widespread.

“When you look at [some] hillside you just think who in their right mind decided they could try and farm that and what this does, it creates an economic return, but in an ecologically well managed way because it holds up the hillsides.

“You do have those fast-growing trees, but over time it's going to revert to very lush native bush.”

Shaw said if landowners were restoring land to permanent forestry, most would prefer it was native bush, rather than pines, but the economics made it difficult.

“The business model here is to work out the transition from those fast-growing exotics over to natives over time. That makes the economics work and it seems to work in an ecological sense as well.”

Jessamine Corpe farms the 1900-hectare Mokai Station east of Taihape and is a Tāmata Hauhā shareholder.

“They have been able to help me work out what I have existing on my whenua, the native bush, and I’ve been able to regenerate one patch of 700 acres,” she said.