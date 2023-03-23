Marae ceremony back on at Waikato University after graduation controversy

The University of Waikato has reinstated a marae graduation ceremony at its Hamilton campus. Pictured is a 2014 marae graduation.

The University of Waikato has reinstated a marae graduation ceremony at its Hamilton campus after its initial removal sparked protests amongst students.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

A newly pencilled in marae graduation ceremony was set to take place at the campus marae – Te Kohinga Mārama on April 17.

The university had initially planned to hold graduations at it’s new marae space The Pā, but was told in February it wouldn’t be finished on time so shifted all graduations to Claudelands’ Globox Arena.

Students described having no marae-based graduation ceremony this year as a “slap in the face”.

Te Waiora o te Whare Wānanga o Waikato – the Māori student cohort were pleased with the change of decision.

The group said they were “joyful...knowing that the voices of tauira Māori...at the university are being heard”.

“We would like to thank the many people that helped aid in our cause and those who gave us a voice,” the group said.

The university said “a further option for students to graduate at Te Kohinga Mārama Marae has been added to the programme”.

“We have communicated with graduands today about the new ceremony and how to request to change their venue to the marae,” Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley said.

Future graduation ceremonies at the new multi-million dollar pā complex were expected to go ahead later this year with a decision expected to be shared by the University Council.

“We look forward to celebrating with graduands and whānau very soon."

Te Waiora were looking forward to sharing the experience with their friends, whānau and fellow graduands.