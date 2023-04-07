10-year-old told 'Muslims are bad' by classmates at Auckland school, dad claims

Film-maker Taika Waititi has joined a campaign to give teachers more tools to identify and act on racism in the classroom. (First published May 2021)

A 10-year-old girl was told she “doesn’t look good in hijab” and “Muslims are bad” by her classmates at an Auckland school, her father says.

He says the racism has been downplayed by Hobsonville Point Primary School, but the school has disputed the claims.

Naveed Ahsan Tariq moved to New Zealand with his daughter about six years ago to raise her in a “safe, peaceful and multicultural” country.

“I didn’t know it would become a day-to-day battle to let kids have fair treatment in schools.”

READ MORE:

* One in five ethnic learners face racist bullying at school, research finds

* The wāhine behind viral campaign supporting Muslim schoolgirl attacked in Dunedin

* Changing Auckland: How Hobsonville Point went from airbase to built-up



It came as a shock to him when his daughter returned from a school camp in 2022 saying she was mocked for wearing a hijab.

“[She was] told she doesn’t look good in hijab and she will never have any friends in her life due to this [because] Muslims are bad,” Tariq said.

The girl filled out a feedback form about the camp, which has been seen by Stuff. She wrote: “Never trust anyone. Don’t go to camp.” Her favourite memory of the camp was “sleeping”, she wrote.

She said her classmates had asked her why she didn’t take the hijab off and asked why her friends worshipped a statue.

She had since stopped wearing hijab: “It’s too much.”

Tariq, an IT professional, emailed the school’s learning adviser about his concerns.

The return email, seen by Stuff, said it was “very important” the school understood what had happened at camp.

Stuff The girl made this artwork, on the theme of racism, for a school exhibition.

“[The girl] has every right to wear hijab and be supported respectfully to do so. If that has not happened, it is crucial that we establish the circumstances.

“I will be talking to all the girls in [her] dorm today to find out what has happened, but would welcome an opportunity to talk to [her] also.”

However, the girl felt pressured to make the matter go away and later withdrew her complaint, Tariq said.

A recent report, released by the Education Review Office, said one in five students from ethnic communities had experienced race-based bullying at school.

Ruth Shinoda, head of the Education Review Office’s education evaluation centre, said it was concerning that nearly a third of learners from ethnic communities said they did not think their school took racist bullying seriously.

“We must do better – every school needs to be able to prevent and tackle racism.”

Hobsonville Point Primary School board of trustees presiding member Meredith Kennett said the school unequivocally disputed any claims of racism at the school.

”We take any allegations of racism or discrimination very seriously and have a robust system in place to investigate and address such claims.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our school is a place where every student feels safe, valued and respected.”