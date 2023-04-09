Former Ōpōtiki District Councillor Louis Rāpihana dies

Louis Rāpihana was warm, witty, and “gave every ounce” of himself while serving in local government, tributes say.

Tributes are flowing for former Ōpōtiki District Councillor Louis Rāpihana, who died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Rāpihana was remembered by the Ōpōtiki District Council (ODC) as warm and witty, and as someone who “represented the whole community at our council table”. His death was as if a “tōtara tree has fallen in Tāne’s great forest”.

Not only a familiar face in his local community, Rāpihana was well respected amongst other elected officials nationally.

Although Rāpihana has a list of achievements that was long and growing, said the Ōpōtiki council, he is perhaps best known for facilitating Te Whānau a Apanui response to Covid-19, supporting vulnerable community members and manning checkpoints at hapu rohe boundaries.

Justice minister and East Coast MP Kiri Allan, said in a Facebook post that Rāpihana was a man who gave his all to everything he did.

“Louis Rāpihana, far too soon our mate, far too soon. I haven’t quite had the words to express how gutted I am that we’ve lost you this early. You served the people and gave your all - and it’s never easy putting your hand up for politics, but you did, and you gave every ounce of yourself. Thank you, brother. I thought we’d have so much longer working together. I’m gutted.”

OPOTIKI DISTRICT COUNCIL Former Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana opened the inaugural meeting of the new Ōpōtiki District Council with a karakia and blessing.

Auckland councillor Richard Hills said Rāpihana’s mihi (oratory) and his nuanced discursive style will be fondly remembered.

“I learnt a lot from him, whether it was through his breathtaking mihi at conferences, his passionate debating points or through his supportive words and quiet conversations or loud ones depending on what the subject was.”

This was evidenced when Rāpihana, a minister of the Ringatū Church, gave a karakia welcoming newly elected member despite not being re-elected himself.

Local Government New Zealand, of which Rāpihana was a young-elected member, shared condolences with Rāpihana’s family.

“He will be remembered for his huge energy, boundless enthusiasm, his ability to bring people together and unwavering commitment to representing the community...

”We send our aroha to all of Louis' whānau, friends, colleagues and all who are feeling his loss.”

And Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell said Rāpihana was someone she “warmly considered a brother in local government”.

”There will be many tears flowing across the country at the loss of such an incredible and inspiring leader.”