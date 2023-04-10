The long shadow cast by the Posie Parker show

Posie Parker may have left the country but her brief appearance has emboldened others to speak harmfully about trans people.

Julia de Bres is a senior lecturer in linguistics at Massey University. She is leading a Marsden Fund research project on family support of transgender young people in Aotearoa.

OPINION: For most New Zealanders, the Posie Parker rally and counter rallies two weeks ago were a blip on the radar – a flash point in a supposed culture war, an election issue to leverage for votes, a recurring news item for a few days. For most of the country, it’s well in the past.

Some of us do not have that luxury.

The Posie Parker show started early for trans people and their loved ones, with our attempts to stop her coming to New Zealand to speak, already knowing the harm that lay ahead.

As the event approached, many of us felt growing dread. Parents told me of their young people expressing despair at the discussion in the build up, with its sensationalism and misinformation rising to fever pitch.

READ MORE:

* Let's show Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull that discrimination has no place here

* Tomato juice thrower 'ready to face consequences if necessary' following Posie Parker incident

* 'Pure trans joy': An alternative view of the 'angry' protest crowd

* Anti-trans activist Posie Parker leaves country after chaotic Auckland rally



On the day, some of us went to the rallies and others took the advice of our community to stay at home if we were too young, too disabled, too directly affected to be on the front lines.

As the events unfolded, many of us felt relief that Parker did not have the chance to say what she had to say about us and those we love.

Some found joy in the community that rallied around, reminding us that love is greater than fear. Most experienced a rollercoaster of emotions. I spent the weekend dazed.

Auckland Stuff Reporters Anti-trans activist Posie Parker fled from counter protestors in Auckland on March 25, 2023.

The week after, everyone I talked to was exhausted. My friends were quiet, their spirits dampened, recovering from a weekend one described as like being clobbered by hammers.

I was glad it was over and ready to move on.

But it turns out this event has a long shadow. While Parker didn’t get to speak, her mere presence has emboldened others to speak in the most harmful ways.

My circle of parents of trans kids are reeling at the hate towards trans people that has ratcheted up in comments sections and on social media in the aftermath of the event.

Don’t read the comments, of course. But it’s not just the comments. The saddest stories I’ve heard are of people seeing their own friends and family start to post transphobia on their social media pages.

When reminded that they know and love a trans person themselves, many double down, enmeshed in their shiny new conspiracy theories, not understanding how much their ‘’opinions’’ directly hurt their trans family members and friends.

Many of us are on guard, waiting for that sinking heart feeling when the next post appears in our feed from the person we least expect.

In one sense, Parker has succeeded in her goals. Without speaking, she has inflamed hate speech against trans people in Aotearoa.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Trans activist Eli Rubashkyn is unapologetic after throwing tomato juice on Posie Parker over the weekend.

But what kind of a victory is it?

This intolerance does not stop trans people being trans. People are who they are, and anyone who loves a trans person knows that supporting and celebrating them being their authentic self is the only path forward.

Nor will Parker and her allies stop families supporting their trans kids. Time and time again, I’ve seen parents respond to an attack on their trans family members by withdrawing from the person attacking them.

Gently extracting themselves from close friendships, distancing themselves from extended family, closing their circle to a small group of people who unconditionally love and support their child.

We won’t change our minds based on the opinions of someone who knows nothing of our reality. We will do all we can to protect our kids.

What those attacking us will do is make our lives harder. Trans people already face many challenges due to discrimination.

Ryan Anderson Pro-trans supporters drown out Posie Parker at Albert Park.

Chris Hipkins may say this issue is ‘’not front of mind’’ for him, but it is always front of mind for those of us without that privilege.

We don’t have a choice. Watching a ‘’debate’’ over our own or our kids’ right to exist drags us down, no doubt about it.

The rest of New Zealand can be part of the problem or part of the solution.

If you know and care for trans people and their families, now is the time to tell them you love and support them.

You might think your support is obvious, but we could be steeling ourselves for you becoming the next person to make our heart sink. Show us that you are ready to stand up for us.

If, instead, you are suddenly caught up in a fervour of new opinions over something you know very little about, pause for a minute and think about the impact you have on others, including the people you know.

And remember the saying: Be careful who you hate – it could be someone you love.